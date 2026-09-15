Hardy isn't saying exactly what he and Kane Brown are working on, but he is saying enough to get my attention.

Kane Brown + Hardy Are Working On a Secret Project

The two country stars have been spending time together in the studio, writing songs and apparently working on something they may or may not eventually release.

Hardy offered very few details during an appearance on Country Countdown USA, but he definitely made it sound like something is coming.

Photo by Reuben Juarez on Unsplash to be continued sigange

Hardy said, "I’ve been writing some stuff with Kane. Without giving too much away, Kane and I have something going on together that might come out at some point. That’s as vague as I can be."

If that were a Facebook status in 2008 it would get labeled as a vaguepost for sure.

Hardy and Kane Brown Have Been in the Studio

Hardy confirmed that this isn't just an idea that was thrown around. He and Brown have actually spent time together in the studio and have written songs.

"We’ve spent time in the studio together. We’ve written some songs. We’re cookin’ on something," Hardy says.

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The big question now is what exactly they're cooking. Let's just say we can confirm it ain't bacon and eggs.

Even after giving fans a pretty big tease, Hardy wasn't about to put a date on anything.

"I have no idea when or where," he says.

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So for now, that's all we get.

But the fact that Hardy specifically brought up spending time with Brown in the studio, writing songs and having "something going on together" makes this more than just a random possibility.

Honestly, I'm perfectly fine with that tease. Sometimes it's more fun when the artists make us wait. Just don't forget about what Hardy said and remember what could possibly be on the horizon for Brown fans.

10 Kane Brown Facts You Probably Didn't Know In this list of 10 little-known facts about Kane Brown, you'll learn about the singer's wildest fan interaction, the story behind his first tattoo, why he was rejected by the Army and more.