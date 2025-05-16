Who Is Hudson Westbrook? Miranda Lambert Is a Fan!

Who is Hudson Westbrook, you ask? The Texas country singer zoomed onto the music scene over the past year, and he's been on fire, releasing viral songs like "Sober" and "Take It Slow."

He also caught the eye of Warner Music Nashville, and now he's got a record deal. Look for Westbrook on tour with Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson in 2025.

This newcomer isn't slowing down his rise, so here’s what you need to know about Hudson Westbrook.

Where Did Hudson Westbrook Get His Start?

Westbrook began playing guitar in 2020 and wrote his first song during his first year at Texas Tech University. It was clear he had talent. In 2024, the first song he penned, "Take It Slow," started gaining viral attention, putting him on the map.

The irony is that it was a casual stop into Guitar Center that really changed things.

"I was going to buy the next guitar I was going to be serious with," Westbrook told Taste of Country during an Instagram Live. "I pulled a guitar off the wall and started playing 'Take It Slow.'"

A man who would later become his bass player came up to him in the store, sat down and started playing alongside him. They formed a friendship and grabbed a few others to hoin their band.

Westbrook can thank his fiddle player for the viral moment that set off his career. His band member videoed the singer during one of their recording sessions and posted it to social media.

The next day, Westbrook was flooded with texts that his song was all over TikTok.

What Was Hudson Westbrook Doing Before Music?

When he was growing up, Westbrook was interested in dermatology, but after watching his mom in the oil business, he thought being a landman would be fun.

"I wanted to go the landman route, but at that point the song ['Take It Slow'] was already out," he says. "The song was blowing up, so I’ve got to figure out what to do now. So I just chased it and started writing."

"I bought a van — got a trailer all from Nashville while I was writing,” he recalls.

Westbrook put his pen to paper for three weeks, determined to get out and play shows for whoever would listen. Josh Abbott heard the rumble and asked the singer to open up his tour. He was learning on the fly.

“I was calling my sound guy going, 'What is a channel?'" Westbrook admits. "'Where do I put this channel?'"

He was a novice and aware of it — he knew he needed to really take the time to learn what goes into performing outside of just walking onstage and singing.

"I was writing my tail off, putting all my effort, started flying back and forth," he recalls, explaining how he'd make regular trips to Nashville. "I said, 'I will have a bus by January. I will be selling out venues and we’ve got to figure this out.'"

What Advice Did Miranda Lambert Give Hudson Westbrook?

"She said, 'Be yourself and be authentic,'" he shares. "'Don’t change. If there is anyone out there — whether it’s a thousands girls or a thousand dudes, or if it’s a thousand no ones,' she said, 'Be yourself. No matter what people are saying.':

Miranda Lambert not only gave Hudson Westbrook advice, but also her blessing for him to cover one of her songs.

So, Westbrook released a reimagined version of his debut single, "House Again" ft. Miranda Lambert, as well as a cover of Lambert's “House That Built Me."