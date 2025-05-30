Hudson Westbrook Announces Debut Album, ‘Texas Forever’

Hudson Westbrook is ready for the next step in his career. After releasing his first mainstream single "Take It Slow" in 2024, the country newcomer is releasing his debut album.

Texas Forever is scheduled to be released on July 15.

Westbrook wrote dozens of songs for the collection, then narrowed the list down to 17. His name is on every single one, making the project deeply personal. The album features songs about his Texas roots, diving into young love, family values, personal turmoil and more.

"I’m so proud of this record," Westbrook says in a press release. "I love Texas, it’s shaped so much about who I am."

Of the 17 songs, he says they "really represent where I am in my life right now and what I love making as an artist: Songs that sound like where I grew up, but read like something that just about anyone could relate to."

Westbrook will be playing songs from the album at his live concerts this summer.

Hudson Westbrook's Texas Forever Album Tracklist:

1. "Darlin’" (Westbrook, Lukas Scott, Reid Haughton, Neil Medley, Beau Bailey)

2. "Texas Forever" (Westbrook, Neil Medley, Andrew DeRoberts)

3. "Painted You Pretty" (Westbrook, Lukas Scott, Beau Bailey)

4. "Funny Seeing You Here" (Westbrook, Neil Medley, Dan Alley, Ryan Beaver)

5. "Fool" (Westbrook, Neil Medley, Dan Alley, Ryan Beaver)

6. "Momma Raised a Winner" (Westbrook, Lukas Scott, Reid Haughton)

7. "House Again" (Westbrook, Neil Medley, Dan Alley)

8. "Lie to Me" ft. Mackenzie Carpenter (Westbrook, Lukas Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)

9. "Burning Love" (Westbrook, Neil Medley, Summer Overstreet)

10. "Damn Good Taste In Whiskey" (Westbrook, Randy Montana)

11. "Only Girl" (Westbrook, Lukas Scott, Reid Haughton, Neil Medley, Beau Bailey)

12. "First Time" (Westbrook, Lukas Scott, Reid Haughton)

13. "Weatherman" (Westbrook, Lukas Scott, Reid Haughton, Neil Medley, Beau Bailey)

14. "Sober" (Westbrook, Lukas Scott, Neil Medley, Beau Bailey)

15. "Dressed Down" (Westbrook, Lukas Scott, Reid Haughton)

16. "Mine Tomorrow" (Westbrook, Dan Alley, Ryan Beaver)

17. "Hill I’ll Die On" (Westbrook, Lukas Scott, Reid Haughton, Beau Bailey)

