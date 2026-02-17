Hudson Westbrook is one of country music's most promising young artists, and he's exactly what fans of traditional country music have been hoping for.

His fast-rising success made it easy to select Westbrook as one of Taste of Country's RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Hudson Westbrook?

Hudson Westbrook is a 21-year-old country singer-songwriter who is rapidly becoming a major force in country music.

Raised on Red Dirt country and classic artists including George Strait, Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel and Tracy Lawrence, Westbrook channels those influences into a sound that is decidedly traditional yet still has a bit of a modern edge.

The Stephenville, Texas, native was working at a feed store and enrolled as an energy commerce major at Texas Tech University when he scored a massive viral hit with "Take It Slow" in 2024.

He parlayed that into hits at Texas country radio, including "Two Way Drive," before dropping out of college to pursue music full-time in the Fall of 2025.

Now signed to River House Artists/Warner Music Nashville, Westbrook released his debut album, Texas Forever, in May of 2025. He followed it up with a new EP titled Exclusive in January of 2026.

What Are Hudson Westbrook's Top Songs?

"Take It Slow" and "Two Way Drive" are two well-known songs.

Westbrook's biggest hit to date is his debut single at country radio, "House Again," which reached No. 1 on the Mediabase chart, making Westbook the youngest male country artist to ever land a solo No. 1 hit on that chart.

What Are Hudson Westbrook's Career Highlights?

In addition to landing a No. 1 hit, Westbrook has been alternating playing headline shows with opening arena-sized shows for artists including Parker McCollum, Midland, Eli Young Band, Cole Swindell and Ian Munsick.

He has earned more than a billion global streams in 18 months, and Billboard named him a Country Rookie of the Month.

Spotify, Country Now, Holler and the Country Wire all named him a 2025 Artist to Watch, and SiriusXM recognized him as part of its all-genre Future Five for 2025.

What's Next for Hudson Westbook in 2026?

Westbrook has a very active touring schedule on the books for 2026, including dates opening for George Strait, Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman.

Keep up with Hudson Westbrook via his official website.