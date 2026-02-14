An amicable split.

Hudson Westbrook and Stormie Goldsmith have officially gone their separate ways — and this time, the confirmation came straight from them.

After weeks of quiet speculation from fans, the couple addressed their relationship status directly in the comments section of a TikTok video, which questioned whether they were still together.

What Did Hudson Westbrook Say About His Breakup?

Westbrook wrote, “Before y’all get to guessing… Stormie’s a great girl; it just didn’t work out. I hope nothing but the world for her.”

Goldsmith responded publicly, adding, “Well said, Hud. Don’t make it into something it isn’t! Life goes on, and we love ya always.”

With those words, the two confirmed their relationship has come to an end — and made it clear there’s no bad blood.

How Hudson Westbrook + Stormie Goldsmith Met

According to their social media accounts, the pair first connected in May 2025, after Westbrook — a native of Stephenville, Texas — slid into Goldsmith’s DMs.

They later met in person in Fort Worth, shortly after the release of his first song.

Fans quickly embraced their relationship as Westbrook’s career began taking off. Goldsmith frequently appeared in his social posts and was even featured in the video for his song “Texas Forever,” which chronicled the whirlwind 16 months that changed his life.

A Breakout Year for Hudson Westbrook

Westbrook landed a Top 10 debut on Billboard’s Country Albums chart with Texas Forever.

The title track’s video offered fans a closer look at his hometown roots in Stephenville — introducing viewers to his mom, Heidi Westbrook, his band, and, at the time, Goldsmith.

Before chasing music full-time, Westbrook had very different plans, with a strong interest in Dermatology.

He began playing guitar in 2020 and wrote his first song while attending Texas Tech University.

His breakout track, “Take It Slow,” gained viral attention in 2024, ultimately shifting his career path for good.