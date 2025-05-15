Miranda Lambert's mom, Bev, used to make the country superstar sit down at the computer and write blog posts for her website, back when she first starting releasing music.

Lambert shared a hilarious video on her Instagram to her millions of followers across the world, where she went back and read aloud a blog post that she wrote for her website 20 years ago, on the week that she released her second single, "Kerosene."

The video shows the "Run" singer looking back at this particular blog entry, and as she starts to read it, she is already chuckling at what she wrote 20 years ago.

Lambert said, "This is a blog that I wrote on March 30, 2005 — yes, I used to write blogs." She then buckles up and says, "Here we go!"

"Can't believe the record was No. 1! I mean, 'Me and Charlie Talking' wasn't even in the Top 20. It almost feels like all of this isn't really happening. Everything is going so fast, I hope I don't forget to enjoy it."

You can tell from her vocal tone and her body language that at this point, Lambert was feeling the nostalgic memories from this moment to her core.

"Through all of the business, I was trying to find something to take my mind off of everything," she continues. "It used to be that I would play my guitar and write, but it feels a little like work nowadays."

Even though Lambert was still wet behind the ears and a rookie in the country music game at that point, you can see that she took her singing and songwriting very seriously. But she still needed a new outlet.

"I decided to go to Walmart and buy a coloring book and a 64-pack of crayons," she reads, and just reading that back out loud makes Lambert giggle.

"That did the trick, I found my new therapy," the singer states.

She concludes, "Later in life, Tito's was added," meaning she still colors in coloring books to escape, but nowadays with a little vodka infused with the fun.

