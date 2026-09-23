Garth Brooks just announced city No. 7 on his Blame it All On My Roots Tour, and it's familiar turf. The singer will return to his home state of Oklahoma for three nights in Tulsa.

The news comes as Brooks gears up for a weekend in Orlando, Fla., for the tour.

Brooks' 2026 arena tour began in August with four nights in Indianapolis.

Since then, he's played multiple nights in Denver, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

The singer has also named Salt Lake City as a destination.

Garth Brooks' Next Blame It All On My Roots Tour Stop

Garth Brooks has announced three shows at Tulsa's BOK Center. They will take place on Friday, Oct. 23, Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 (the Sunday show is a matinee.)

At past Blame It All On My Roots Tour stops, it hasn't been uncommon for Brooks to add an extra show or squeeze in a surprise dive bar set. Tulsa fans should stay eagle-eyed for potential extras during Brooks' weekend in the city.

Read More: Garth Brooks Played a Secret Show in Denver + He Wanted to Do More!

Tickets for the newly-announced dates will go on sale next Friday (Oct. 2) via Ticketmaster.

Brooks was born in Tulsa and raised in Yukon, Okla., which is about 115 miles away from the city.

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Arena Tour

Brooks' current tour is a callback to a world tour he launched in 1996. That tour — which was the singer's last before retiring in 2001 — became one of the highest-grossing tours of the decade, with record-breaking attendance and widespread sellouts in North America and beyond.

It included the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that enclosed drummer Mike Palmer during the shows. Brooks' new shows bring the Drum Pod back: It's a fixture on the Blame It All On My Roots Tour.

Also mirroring the World Tour, Brooks' new run is being recorded for a live album.

Where Is Garth Brooks Playing On His 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour?

Here is a list of the tour stops so far:

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)

Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows)

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)

Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 26 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 27 — Orlanda, Fla. @ Kia Center (Matinee)

Oct. 8 — Salt Lake City, Uah @ Delta Center

Oct. 9 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 10 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 11 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (Matinee)

Oct. 23 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 24 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 25 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center ( Matinee)

11 Stunning Secrets of Garth Brooks, "Friends In Low Places" Garth Brooks ' "Friend in Low Places" is a song of many legends and — as it turns out — they're nearly all true! From the man who sold it to the woman who leaked it early (and the baby that was born as they recorded it), here are 11 stunning secrets about this 1990 hit. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes