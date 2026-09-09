Garth Brooks' Blame It All On My Roots Tour will continue to criss-cross the United States. The hitmaker just announced the sixth city on his 2026 trek.

The announcement comes as he prepares to play four weekend shows in Chicago.

Brooks' 2026 tour began in Indianapolis before four shows in Denver.

A press release touts 200,000 in total ticket sales so far.

Upcoming tour stops include Washington D.C. and Orlando.

Garth Brooks' Next Tour Stop

On Wednesday (Sept. 9), Brooks announced two new shows in Salt Lake City, Utah. He'll play Delta Center on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10. The format and trimmings will be in line with what he's brought elsewhere on this summer/fall trek.

Related: See the Set List for Garth Brooks' Blame It All On My Roots Tour

Tickets for these new shows will go on sale on Sept. 18 at 10AM MT. Once again, every ticket in the arena will cost the same. Brooks set $154 as the all-in price and he's stuck to it so far.

A full list of tour dates and secrets of his biggest hit "Friends In Low Places" are below.

Courtesy of Garth Brooks Courtesy of Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Live Album

Like he did in the '90s for the Double Live album, Brooks plans to capture these moments for fans to enjoy later.

Brooks is recording his 2026 tour for Killer Live, "a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks's tradition of capturing history in real time."

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)

Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Oct. 9 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 10 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

11 Stunning Secrets of Garth Brooks, "Friends In Low Places" Garth Brooks ' "Friend in Low Places" is a song of many legends and — as it turns out — they're nearly all true! From the man who sold it to the woman who leaked it early (and the baby that was born as they recorded it), here are 11 stunning secrets about this 1990 hit. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes