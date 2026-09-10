Garth Brooks' arena tour came to Denver, Colo., last weekend, but the shows at the announced venue weren't the only that he played. Brooks also snuck onto the stage of a bar called The Grizzly Rose under his old alias, Yukon Jack.

Well, he kind of snuck onto the stage, anyway. The Yukon Jack mystery turned out to be Denver's worst-kept secret that weekend, and way more people showed up than could actually fit into the venue.

READ MORE: Who is Yukon Jack? Garth Brooks' Old Alias Explained

According to Denver's tourism website, the Grizzly Rose has a capacity of about 2,000 people — a sliver of the numbers that Brooks' stadium shows routinely pull in.

For the lucky ones who made it into the audience, it was an unforgettable night. And if Brooks had had his way, things would've gotten even crazier.

Garth Brooks Wanted to Double Up His Denver Bar Show — But the Sheriff's Department Said No!

According to local NBC affiliate 9 News, Brooks suggested at the last minute that he effectively perform his bar show twice.

"When he came in, he walked past the line outside, and we'd already shut off the doors, so those people could no longer come in. We were full," Grizzly Rose owner Scott Durland recounted.

"And the first thing he asked me was, 'Let's flip this building,'" Durland goes on to say.

"I said, 'What does that mean?' He said, 'How about I do an hour, and then you get everybody out, and then we let the people that are waiting in line come in, and I'll do another hour,'" he continues.

9 News reports that Brooks' idea didn't come to fruition because the Adams County Sheriff's department put the kibosh on it for "safety reasons."

That's disappointing for the fans who waited in vain to see Brooks perform, but maybe it was for the best: 9 News also reported that medics treated 15-20 people for mild heat-related illnesses after hours of waiting in line for tickets.

Garth Brooks' Secret Show In Denver Was So Hush-Hush, the Staff Didn't Know

Durland said that he jumped at the chance to host a secret Garth Brooks show at the Grizzly Rose, especially since the venue has a longstanding relationship with the country star.

But — despite the fact that so many people wound up figuring out the secret behind the "Yukon Jack" alias — it was critical that the venue didn't spill the beans ahead of time on their surprise performer.

"Like, nobody, nobody could know," Durland says. "And so we couldn't even tell our staff."

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour

Of course, the Grizzly Rose show was an added bonus for Denver during Garth Brooks' current Blame It All On My Roots area tour, which has announced stops in six different cities so far.

READ MORE: Did Garth Brooks Figure Out a Cure For Blue Dot Fever?

He's currently gearing up for a long weekend in Chicago, with more dates in Washington, D.C., Orlando and Salt Lake City on the horizon. More cities are expected to be announced.

Here is an updated list of all the shows coming up on Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour:

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)

Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 26 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 27 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center (Matinee)

Oct. 9 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 10 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center