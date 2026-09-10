Garth Brooks is expanding his time in Orlando, Fla., for the Blame It All On My Roots Tour.

On Thursday (Sept. 10), the singer announced a third show in the city. The matinee event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 27, following two previously-announced concerts that Friday and Saturday.

Both of those shows, which went on sale on Sept. 2, quickly sold out. "Orlando, we heard you!" Brooks said when he announced the new dates.

Tickets for the matinee show in Orlando will go on sale next Wednesday (Sept. 16) at 10 AM ET, via Ticketmaster.

What Cities Will Garth Brooks Play On His Blame It All On My Roots Tour?

Garth Brooks announced his new Orlando date just one day after he revealed the sixth city on the trek: Salt Lake City, Utah.

He kicked off the Blame It All On My Roots Tour with four Indianapolis shows in late August. Since then, Brooks has completed a weekend in Denver, Colo., complete with a surprise pop-up at a club called Grizzly Rose under his old alter ego, Yukon Jack.

Read More: Who Is Yukon Jack? Garth Brooks' Old Alias Explained

Next up, he's gearing up for a long weekend in Chicago, with four dates — including a matinee — on the calendar. Washington, D.C. is also on the books as a future Blame It All On My Roots Tour stop, and more dates are expected to be announced.

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour, Explained

Brooks' 2026 arena tour is a callback to the World Tour he kicked off in March 1996. That tour ran for two years, and was the final tour the singer headlined before his retirement in 2001.

It became one of the highest-grossing tours of the decade, with record-breaking attendance and widespread sell-outs across North America and beyond.

What Is Garth Brooks' Drum Pod?

The late-'90s tour featured the Drum Pod, aka a large structure made of plexiglass and aluminum that enclosed his drummer during the shows. Brooks incorporated the Pod into his shows, even hopping up on top of it.

The Drum Pod has returned as a centerpiece of the new tour. It was prominently featured in the first teaser for the 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour.

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Garth Brooks Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates

Here's an updated list of all the shows coming up on Garth Brooks' tour:

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)

Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 26 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 27 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center (Matinee)

Oct. 9 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 10 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center