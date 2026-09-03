Garth Brooks' bar Friends in Low Places is going all out for what they are calling "Dolly Day" and they have set the bar high for any business that follow suit in honoring Dolly Parton.

What Is Dolly Parton Day?

As the nation continues to search for and craft ways to honor the country veteran after her passing on Aug. 25, the idea of Dolly Day seems to be the one with the most steam. The concept is simple, designate Sept. 25 as Dolly Parton Day.

Why Sept. 25? It's a simple play on words. The date, written as 9/25 and read as nine-two-five, is a nod to Parton's song "9 to 5." Get it?

The state of California has just passed a bill making the day Dolly Parton Day and it would not be surprising if other states do the same.

In the meantime, businesses like FILP have jumped on the bandwagon.

Garth Brooks' Bar Just Declared Sept. 25 as "Dolly Day"

Friends in Low Places will honor Parton's legacy on Sept. 25. But rather than just throw a fun party or make Dolly-themed cocktails, the establishment will donate all of the proceeds from the day to the Imagination Library.

"Whatever the cash register says at the end of the day is going to Dolly's passion," Brooks' wife Trisha Yearwood says in a statement. "This is 100 percent about Dolly and her love for children's literacy."

"Dolly may be the perfect example of if you spend your whole life loving, you WILL live forever," Brooks says of Parton's legacy.

The bar hopes to turn Dolly Day into an annual event.

Theo Wargo, Getty Images Theo Wargo, Getty Images

The Imagination Library Has Grown to Five Countries

Parton started the Imagination Library in 1995 with one goal in mind — get books into the hands of children everywhere. She was inspired by her father's inability to read and write. The Library began in her home county but it now distributes millions of books to children in five different countries.

"When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true," Parton's vision reads on the website. "I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor or an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and a singer."

"The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world."