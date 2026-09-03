Garth Brooks is playing four arena shows in Denver this weekend, but there may be a fifth concert hiding in plain sight.

A mysterious act called Yukon Jack is scheduled to play The Grizzly Rose on Thursday night, and there doesn't appear to be a singer or band by that name. So naturally, the mystery has some people wondering if Brooks has something sneaky planned.

There's at least a little history behind the theory. Brooks has performed at The Grizzly Rose before, and he recently told 9NEWS he'd happily return to the small Denver venue where he played early in his career.

Who Is Yukon Jack?

The Grizzly Rose has a 7:30 p.m. concert scheduled Thursday (Sept. 3) for Yukon Jack, with tickets available only at the door.

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A search doesn't turn up a singer or band named Yukon Jack, which makes the mystery a little more interesting.

Brooks' hometown is Yukon, Oklahoma, and he has used the name Yukon Jack before. In 1993, he reportedly performed at a small bar under that name.

The Grizzly Rose has also told attendees that nobody will be allowed to line up on its property before 4 p.m. Thursday.

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None of that confirms Brooks is behind the mystery show, but there are certainly enough clues to make the theory intriguing.

Garth Brooks Has a History With The Grizzly Rose

Brooks' connection to The Grizzly Rose goes back decades. He even mentions the Denver club in his 1995 song "The Old Stuff."

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When Brooks spoke with 9NEWS last month about his upcoming Denver shows, he made it pretty clear that he still has a soft spot for the venue.

You can go to the Grizzly Rose. I mean, I got to tell you truthfully, I'd play that place tomorrow.I love that place, great memories.

Brooks also recalled playing the Pueblo State Fair, Denver's old McNichols Arena and eventually Mile High Stadium, describing Colorado as a place that has embraced him throughout his career.

Garth Brooks Is Already Playing Four Denver Shows

Brooks is bringing his "Blame It All on My Roots" tour to Ball Arena for four concerts over Labor Day weekend.

He'll perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with an additional Sunday matinee.

So, if Yukon Jack really is Brooks, it would give him a fifth Denver-area performance in just a few days — and a much smaller stage than the one he'll occupy at Ball Arena.

For now, Yukon Jack remains a mystery. But a country superstar from Yukon, Oklahoma, who once used the name, is coming to town for four shows — and just recently said he'd play The Grizzly Rose "tomorrow." That's enough to make Thursday night's mystery act worth watching.