Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" continues to be one of the biggest country songs ever released not just for the country singer, but for music in general.

Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" Just Made Chart History

It's been nearly a year since Langley released the song that would change her life.

"Choosin' Texas" has been a history-maker in the last several months as it has logged 23 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart.

That's more than any other song in the publication's history. We're talking all genres of music and both holiday and non-holiday hits.

She edges out Mariah Carey, who previously held the record at 22 weeks with her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You." It's a win, not just for Ella, but for country music as a whole, as it has struggled in the past just to put a song on the chart.

Country Music's Renaissance Moment

The country format has certainly had its time in the spotlight as of late, with artists including Langley, Morgan Wallen and Stella Lefty all becoming recognizable names in all genres of music.

Even Taylor Swift is looking to put her cowgirl boots back on, as she released a country-leaning track for the new Toy Story 5 movie called "I Knew It, I Knew You."

The song has marked a return to country radio for the pop singer, as well as the 60th CMA Awards scheduled for the fall. The song is up for Single of the Year.

The Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart has also been flooded with country songs landing in some highly coveted positions.

Along with "Choosin' Texas," Langley hold a second spot at No. 10 with "Be Her" on this week's chart. Lefty's "Boston", Wallen's "Been By Now" and Swift's country offering are all listed in the Top 10 — and have been for a few weeks.

In August, the chart had country songs in all five of the top five spots for the first time in the publication's history.

Now it's only a matter of time to see if Langley will extend her lead. For what it's worth, the record is for non-consecutive weeks, so even if "Choosin' Texas" slips to No. 2 or lower, it can still come back and add to the record.