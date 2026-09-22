A MAGA political festival in Kentucky that was supposed to feature Kid Rock this upcoming weekend has been canceled at the last minute.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the event, called Freedom Fest, was scheduled for Saturday (Sept. 26.) It was supposed to include Kid Rock, Dog the Bounty Hunter and Republican U.S. Representative James Comer.

Eric Deters, a prominent and controversial figure of Northern Kentucky politics and legal matters, was the organizer behind the event. He's mounted this festival three times in the past four years.

Brett Carlsen, Getty Images Brett Carlsen, Getty Images

MAGA Festival Featuring Kid Rock Cancelled For Poor VIP Ticket Sales

Deters said the problem wasn't a lack of people wanting to come. He said the problem was that he couldn't sell enough of the $1,000 VIP tickets needed to pay for the event.

Having artists like Kid Rock and public figures like Dog The Bounty Hunter come with a hefty price tag that the promoter had hoped to recoup.

He was hoping to sell 100 VIP tickets, which would have amounted to $100,000. He says only six people bought them. That's only $6,000, which might be enough to pay for catering backstage for the event personnel, and that's about it.

Because regular admission and parking were supposed to be free, Deters said he was counting on those VIP sales to cover the cost of putting the whole thing on.

He was pretty ticked about it — and blamed wealthy people for not supporting the event.

Deters said, "When I put together Patriots Day Freedom Fest, I put it together with the game plan and the idea that I could pay for it with VIP sales of $1,000 from these 100 people that I interact with on a regular basis."

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"Rich people, as a whole, suck," he added.

He then basically oddly explained that he's rich himself, but said he doesn't think money is what matters most.

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"Now I'm a rich person. I live in one hell of a house. I don't suck, because I know that money isn't what freakin' matters the most. It's the fight, it's the cause, it's helping people," he said.

Promoter of Cancelled MAGA Fest Won't Be Planning Another One Ever Again

The festival had been held in previous years and had attracted thousands of people. Deters said he's done with it and doesn't plan to put the festival on again.

Freedom Fest has been canceled before. Per the Louisville Courier Journal, the event was scrapped in 2023 after a planned appearance from Pres. Donald Trump fell through. The festival also cited issues with securing vendors. But that time around, Deters vowed it would be back.

This time, he says, Freedom Fest is done for good.

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