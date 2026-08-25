Kid Rock's next musical collection may be different from his past projects, but it's one he feels very passionate about — in fact, he feels "called" to it.

Kid Rock Is Making a Christian Album

The next project Kid Rock will roll out will be a Christian album, which he says is inspired by a spiritual journey that he has been on.

Earlier this year, he recorded a new version of Cody Johnson's song "'Til You Can't" and added in a new verse. The song was a part of the Turning Point Super Bowl halftime show in February, and it sounds like it was part of a larger chapter in Rock's life.

"It's kind of this spiritual journey I've been on and I've had a calling through James 1:17," he explains to Fox & Friends. "My middle name being James and 1/17 my birthday. I looked up that passage a while back and it's all good things basically come from God."

"After I wrote the verse for the Turning Point halftime for Cody Johnson's song ''Til You Can't' about Jesus giving everyone a second chance, I started writing more songs."

Why Is Kid Rock Making a Christian Album?

The simple answer is, he wants to make something he wants to listen to.

While faith has always lingered around his life, but ultimately church was never a place he wanted to be.

"Growing up Catholic and going to Catholic church, I was always like, 'I have to confess this is boring. This music is terrible,'" he admits. "And I'd go to Baptist churches and non-denominals just looking for the music that I wanted to hear and there's some good stuff, but it was always a little bit of this dark place."

He hopes this new album will change that.

"So I decided to write the songs that I kind of wanted to celebrate Jesus and my faith with, which are rock and roll, country, hip-hop," he shares.

"And I picture, you know, this celebration on a Saturday night, everyone celebrating God, drinking beer, just having a great time," he adds. "Making it this place that you wanna go to, that you don't wanna to miss, not that you have to go to."

When Will Kid Rock Release His Christian Album?

Specific details about Kid Rock's Christian album have yet to be announced. So far, a title and a release date have not been revealed.

The singer received his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart with his version of "'Til You Can't" in February.