Luke Bryan has now canceled two Farm Tour stops this week due to weather and safety concerns.

Luke Bryan Cancels Allegan, Mich. Tour Farm Tour Stop

On Saturday (Sept. 19), the singer's team announced they're canceling a show on Sunday (Sept. 20) at John Schaendorf Dairy Farms in Allegan, Mich. The reason is heavy rainfall in the area, which has made conditions in the field unsafe for the show.

Per Bryan's website, fans should hang onto their tickets, as Bryan is working to potentially reschedule the date.

Read More: Artists Who Canceled Multiple Shows — Or Even Whole Tours — in 2026

A statement from the singer provided to WIN 98.5 includes more details about the cancellation, and an apology from Bryan's team.

"We're so sorry," they wrote. "This call was made for everyone's safety on the grounds."

Luke Bryan Cancels a Second Farm Tour Stop Due to Adverse Weather

The news of Bryan's cancellation in Allegan comes just days after the singer scrapped another Farm Tour stop in Pennsylvania earlier this week.

On Thursday (Sept. 17), a show in Latrobe, Pa. was scrapped for similar, weather-related reasons.

The general manager of that venue, 1846 Farms, told CBS that it was Bryan's decision to call off the show. Though they were deeply disappointed to not have the show take place, they agreed with his decision.

"The ground is just too soft to have millions of dollars of equipment and it is just not safe either for people to be parking," the manager, Aleisha Stas, said. "There was a risk of people sliding in their vehicles and people falling, so, it was overall the better choice for everyone's safety."

"This is the life of the American farmer," she added. "This is what we deal with every single day. No matter how tirelessly you work, how hard you work, you can't help Mother Nature. So that's all I can say: God bless American farmers."

Where Else Did Luke Bryan Play His Farm Tour in 2026?

Bryan's canceled Sept. 20 show was set to be the final stop on his fall 2026 Farm Tour.

He'd planned four dates on the tour this fall, two of which did not move forward as scheduled. The dates he performed on the tour were as follows:

Sept. 18 — Millersport, Ohio @ Miller Family Farm

Sept. 19 — Brookston, Ind. @ Prairie View Farms

Read More: Luke Bryan's Farm Tour Stop Fulfilled a Final Wish For Farmer's Late Wife

Bryan also performed a three-concert round of Farm Tour dates in California in May. One of those, in Elk Grove, Calif., fulfilled the wish of the farmer's late wife, who hoped to hold major music events at the farm before she died.