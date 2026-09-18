Luke Bryan has dealt with anxiety for a long time, but he says it used to be bad enough that it took away from some of the biggest moments of his career.

Luke Bryan Is Opening Up About His Anxiety

Bryan opened up about it during a recent interview with me on Taste of Country Nights, explaining that he grew up in a different generation.

"I think I grew up in a generation of men where they didn't talk about stuff like that. And they held it in, and I think now, thank God, society talks about it a little more openly."

That's one of the reasons Bryan says he's willing to talk about his own experiences with anxiety.

He told me, "When I bring it up, I think we're all human. We're all human in life. Life has a way to back us in some corners and challenges."

Luke Bryan Is In a Much Better Place With His Anxiety Now

Bryan said, "I do pretty well with anxiety now."

Bryan said most of his anxiety comes from adrenaline. He can get too excited or "overhyped" about big moments, which can send his anxiety into overdrive.

He added, "So I've learned to kind of, you know, row a steady boat, calm myself down and be in the moment."

Luke Bryan Got Anxious A Lot In His Early Career

"That was a big thing early in my career," he said. "I would get so much anxiety about stuff, I would not really even enjoy it."

That's changed quite a bit.

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Bryan pointed to hosting big awards shows as one example. Those are the kinds of moments that used to get in his head, but now he says he can actually enjoy them.

"The fact that I can go and host a big awards show and enjoy it and not be freaking out, I'm comfortable in all those moments, it makes the business a lot more fun."

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And that's really what stood out to me about what Bryan said. He's not saying the anxiety completely went away. He's saying he learned how to handle it, just like you and I have to do.

Luke Bryan's New Music

An MCA Nashville Release; ℗ 2026 Row Crop Records, LLC, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc. Luke Bryan - Signs

Luke Bryan released his ninth studio album, Signs, on Sep. 18. It features a track called "Finders Keepers," with Luke Combs.

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