2026 CMA Awards Nominees Revealed – See the Full List!
The woman with the hottest song in America is among the nominations leaders for the 2026 CMA Awards. The full slate of nominees was shared on Thursday (Sept. 10).
Ella Langley is nominated in several categories, including in the Single of the Year category TWICE, for her smash hits "Choosin' Texas" and "Be Her."
The 2026 CMA Awards nominations also revealed Taylor Swift's first nomination in years.
- The 2026 CMA Awards will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
- Once again, the broadcast will originate from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.
- Lainey Wilson is set to host this 60th annual CMA Awards.
Related: Remembering the Country Stars Who Died In 2026
Voting for the final round of the CMA Awards runs Oct. 1-27. See a full list of nominees for the 2026 CMA Awards below.
There weren't many shakeups in the major artist categories. Luke Combs and Cody Johnson still lead a stacked Entertainer of the Year category. Langley, Wilson and Megan Moroney are among the nominees for the CMAs Female Vocalist of the Year award.
Wilson was the CMA's big winner in 2025, earning a trophy in three categories including Entertainer of the Year. A win in that category in 2026 would give her three EOYs in the last four years.
*Remember: The best way to watch the CMA Awards is on ABC with ToC on your phone.
2026 CMA Awards Nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Ella Langley
Chris Stapleton
Lainey Wilson
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Red Clay Strays
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
Thelma & James
New Artist of the Year
Avery Anna
Carter Faith
Emily Ann Roberts
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))
Zach Top, Ain't In It for My Health
Ella Langley, Dandelion
Kacey Musgraves, Middle of Nowhere
Parker McCollum, Parker McCollum
Luke Combs, The Way I Am
Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s))
Ella Langley, "Be Her"
Megan Moroney, "Beautiful Things"
Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"
Kacey Musgraves, "Dry Spell"
Stephen Wilson Jr., "Gary"
Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))
Ella Langley, "Be Her"
Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"
Taylor Swift, "I Knew It, I Knew You"
Lainey Wilson, "Somewhere Over Laredo"
Cody Johnson, "The Fall"
Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artists and Producer(s))
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, "A Song To Sing"
Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert, "Horses and Divorces"
Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen, "I Can't Love You Anymore"
Carly Pearce and Riley Green, "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay"
Hardy, Eric Church and Tim McGraw, "McArthur"
Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))
Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"
Kacey Musgraves, "Dry Spell"
Stephen Wilson Jr., "Gary"
Cody Johnson, "The Fall"
Chris Stapleton, "White Horse"
Musician of the Year
Tom Bukovac
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Charlie Worsham
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Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
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Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak