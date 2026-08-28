It seems pretty unlikely that Cledus T. Judd will get to "Meet Her." His Ella Langley parody is getting yanked from all streaming platforms after this weekend.

Taking to Facebook, Judd says Sony Music New York messaged his team and asked for the takedown.

"It caught me by surprise and I was shocked," he says.

Cledus T. Judd's "Meet Her" is a parody of Ella Langley's No. 1 hit "Be Her."

He filmed a music video in the style of Langley's. The lyrics praise the young singer.

Judd has been making country music parodies for more than 30 years. His most famous is "I Love NASCAR," his take on Toby Keith's "I Love This Bar."

"Meet Her" was released on Aug. 14. It's drawn more than 5,000 views on YouTube and streamed 1,500 times on Spotify. Response from Judd's fans has stopped short of being critical of Langley.

Most people just suggested that any artist who is parodied should be honored.

StarVista Music StarVista Music

"I don’t think I’ve ever had somebody not comment or say, ‘Great job’ or ‘That sucks’ or whatever the case may be," Judd says, admitting that not every parody he's done has been received with a hug.

"Ella, I guess, didn’t want anything to do with it and that’s fine," he says. "I’m not going to sit here and bash anybody. It’s not in my nature to do that."

This isn't the first time one of Judd's songs created controversy in the music community.

In 2025, he was a guest on the Try That In a Small Town podcast, and he admitted Garth Brooks took exception to his "In Another's Eyes" parody, titled "In Another Size." Brooks, per Judd's telling, worried the two songs could compete for the same Grammy.

In the end, Judd released the song anyway, and Brooks won the Grammy. Ironically, he recalls being on Sony Music at the time of the incident.

"Enjoy the video for the weekend because on Monday, the powers that be will have to go through and take it down from iTunes and I’ll take it down from all my social media because that’s what they asked me to do," Judd says on Facebook.

"Am I disappointed? Ridiculously. Professionally and personally disappointed because I’ve never done a song where I beat up on the artist or took advantage of a bad situation."

Being rebuffed by Team Langley isn't likely to slow Judd down. He ends his video with a sigh, saying, "On to the next one."

Top 13 Country Songs of 2026, Ranked Spoiler alert: you're going to find : you're going to find Ella Langley on this list of the Top Country Songs of 2026. In fact, you may spot her more than once.

That shouldn't surprise anyone as no one in country has been as successful in all the ways this year, but she's not the only woman representing. Count six females, including a singer with an edge for newbie of 2026.

We'll update as new songs are released in 2026 and the final list will drop in December. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes