One day after reports that Carrie Underwood was leaning hard on Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose for advice, the two shared a stage in Atlanta.

The country singer's performance with Guns N' Roses isn't new but the context is different this time.

Underwood and GNR performed "Paradise City" and "Sweet Child O' Mine" together at Truist Park in Atlanta.

She opened for the rock legends in 2023.

This is the second time in a month she's taken the stage to sing rock music.

Related: Is Carrie Underwood's Rock Era Coming?

Watch: Carrie Underwood Sings With Guns N' Roses

Underwood commemorated the performance with a post and pictures on social media. "Yet another amazing show from @gunsnroses … this time in #Atlanta @truistpark," she writes.

"Thanks, @axlrose duffmckagan @slash @dizzyfnreed @4tus @isaaccarpenter and the whole crew for having us and for letting me try and keep up on stage! You are always so kind!"

Video finds Underwood taking full ownership of the song. It's clear that at this point she's very comfortable with the GNR song book.

Why Fans Think Carrie Underwood Is Making a Rock Album

Carrie Underwood has said nothing about her next album, let alone that it will deviate from her country and Christian roots. She's certainly been focused on the rock scene lately.

On Sept. 5, she played Velocity Festival in Dyersville, Iowa, and during that set she broke down several nu-metal songs from Limp Bizkit and Papa Roach, plus hits from Collective Soul and Linkin Park.

TMZ continues to report she's working on a rock album, but no one has stated as much on the record. Still, the entertainment outlet's latest report claims that Rose is personally advising her.

Underwood's last album was Denim & Rhinestones, released in 2022. There is precedent for a woman of country going rock. Dolly Parton's final album was a full-on rock album, released in 2023.

17 Country Artists In the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nearly one-third of the country artists in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were inducted in the inaugural class, which means it's been pretty quiet for 40 years. These 17 artists have cracked the rock code however. In fact two country singers listed are Rock Hall of Famers, but not Country Music Hall of Famers. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes