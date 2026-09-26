If Carrie Underwood is not working on a rock and roll album, maybe she should be!

Is Carrie Underwood Making the Move to Rock and Roll Music?

While a complete transition to the genre feels a little over the top, it is possible that the country singer could release a rock-centered collection of songs. In fact, that's exactly what the rumor mill is churning out these days.

On Sept. 5, Underwood took the stage at Velocity Music Festival and chose to cover some hard-hitting rock songs from Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, Linkin Park and more in her set.

She also joined Guns N' Roses in Atlanta for "Paradise City" and "Sweet Child O' Mine" during their show.

Some rumors have even gone as far as to say that GNR's lead singer, Axl Rose, is actually mentoring her on a rock project.

Carrie Underwood's Deep-Seated Love for Rock

In years past, Underwood has covered Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Motley Crue, the Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne and many others. And who could forget her cover of Heart's "Alone" while competing on American Idol?

Her love for the genre runs deep.

And she's no stranger to stepping outside of country music for a quick musical detour. She has released both a gospel album and a Christmas project.

We thought it would be fun to round up some of Carrie Underwood's best rock covers that prove she's ready to dive into the mosh pit.

9. Carrie Underwood Sings Motorhead's "Ace of Spades"

8. Carrie Underwood Belts Linda Ronstadt's "Different Drum"

7. Carrie Underwood's Cover of Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll"

6. Carrie Underwood Delivers Cover of the Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses"

5. Carrie Underwood Sings Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle"

4. Carrie Underwood Sings Rock Medley With Joan Jett at CMA Fest

3. Carrie Underwood Honors Ozzy Osbourne With "Mama, I'm Coming Home"

2. Carrie Underwood and Motley Crue Sing "Kickstart My Heart" on American Idol

1. Carrie Underwood Nails "Rebel Yell" With Billy Idol on American Idol