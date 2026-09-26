Carrie Underwood loves being busy, but as her schedule starts filling up again, that could mean a little less breathing room at home.

The country star and her husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher, reportedly enjoyed some downtime together over the summer.

Now Underwood is getting back to work, and that means Fisher could once again be carrying more of the day-to-day responsibilities at home with their two sons.

That doesn't necessarily mean trouble for the longtime couple. But when one parent is constantly on the road, finding a balance can be a challenge for any family.

Carrie Underwood's Schedule Is Filling Up

“Carrie thrives on being busy,” a source told Star. “When exciting offers come her way, she finds it incredibly hard to say no. She had a great time on her break, but things are about to pick up in a big way again.”

Underwood also has new music in the works, according to the source, while she and Luke Bryan announced Thursday night (Sept. 24) that they'll both return as judges on American Idol for Season 25.

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Fisher, 46, is “very happy” for his wife's success, the source says. But when Underwood's calendar fills up, so does his own workload at home.

“Everyone knows that the more she’s got on her plate, the more he’s got on his as far as running the house and taking care of the boys,” the source says.

It's a reality plenty of working couples can understand: When one person's job demands more time away, the other often winds up picking up more of what's happening at home.

Mike Fisher Takes on More at Home

Underwood and Fisher have been married for 15 years and share sons Isaiah, 11, and Jacob, 7. Her career has also kept her on the road for long stretches, something that previously reported has put pressure on the couple.

He doesn’t complain, but there’s no doubt it wears on him and causes tension between the two of them. They’re in a good place right now, but keeping that balance once everything ramps up again is going to be the real challenge.

That balance could become even more important as Underwood's schedule picks up. In addition to her music, she'll return to American Idol alongside Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest, with online auditions for Season 25 already underway.

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It will be the 10th season judging for Bryan and Richie and Underwood's third. ABC has not yet announced a premiere date.