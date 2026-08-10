Carrie Underwood sang worship songs at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin, Tenn., this weekend. She's joined that choir several times before, but this performance was different: It featured an incredible duet with a worship pastor who could go toe-to-toe with Underwood's vocal prowess.

Read More: Carrie Underwood Leads Worship, Sings at Her Home Church

Watch Carrie Underwood Sing at Church in Tennessee

Underwood seems to have sung more than one song when she hopped onstage with the choir. One audience-filmed video shows her rendition of "What a Beautiful Name."

She also sang "Great is Thy Faithfulness." That's a hymn she's sung before: She recorded it as a duet with CeCe Winans for her 2021 My Savior project.

This time around, though, UInderwood's duet partner was someone fans probably haven't seen before: A talented but unknown singer who traded sweeping runs and blended beautiful harmonies with Underwood's during the song.

Who Was Carrie Underwood's Duet Partner During Her Performance in Church?

According to the social media user who uploaded the clip to TikTok, Underwood was singing with Jennifer Akers, a worship pastor at Rolling Hills.

A video on the church's website page spotlights Akers as a regular Rolling Hills attendee since 2003, when she was a freshman at Nashville's Belmont University. She started her work there in children's ministry before becoming an associate worship pastor. She frequently sings in the church, and her husband and their three children are also members of the church community.

Is Rolling Hills Carrie Underwood's Home Church?

According to a comment from the user who posted the video, yes.

Read More: Carrie Underwood Pops Up at Nashville Church to Sing For Easter Sunday

Rolling Hills has multiple locations across the Nashville area, and Underwood has frequently been spotted singing at the Franklin, Tenn., location. She has previously hopped onstage for Christmas and Easter services, as well as occasionally during regular Sunday worship.