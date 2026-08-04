Carrie Underwood will once again perform the opening musical number for NBC's Sunday Night Football in 2026. It's her 14th consecutive year holding down the gig.

People broke the news of Underwood's return on Tuesday (Aug. 4), also revealing that fans can expect her performance to lean heavily into her love of rock 'n' roll.

Carrie Underwood Returns to Sunday Night Football Open for 2026 Season

The singer says in a statement that this year's open is "one of my most favorite opens yet," and jokes that it will follow her "ongoing rock star fever dream."

Underwood's open is expected to be a new version of the longstanding SNF anthem, a remake of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' "I Hate Myself for Loving You" reconfigured as "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

"I love this new version of the track," Underwood tells People, "and once again, Tripp [the SNF open creative director] and the incredible team behind the camera brought it to life in a whole new way captures the spirit of this iconic song and the heart of rock 'n' roll."

Fans can expect the visuals to include shots from inside a recording studio and a small venue, as well as Underwood in a stadium.

When Will Carrie Underwood's 2026 Sunday Night Football Open Debut?

The full open will be revealed at the 2026 NFL kickoff on Sept. 13, when the Dallas Cowboys face the New York Giants. The game — and the open — will air on NBC and Peacock.

What Is NBC's Sunday Night Football Open Theme?

Musical experiences have been a part of the game since the 1980s.

That's not unique to NBC. ABC has done their own version on Monday nights with Hank Williams, Jr.

Pop star Pink was the first to record "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" when she sang the SNF theme in 2006.

Faith Hill first sang the SNF open in 2007, and held the gig for six seasons before passing the torch to Underwood.

Carrie Underwood's Sunday Night Football Themes

Underwood has taken some creative liberties during her time as the show's opener.

One season, she created a football-friendly version of her Miranda Lambert duet, "Something Bad," reconfiguring the song as "Oh Sunday Night." During another year, she recorded her own original song, "Game On."

But mostly, she's stuck with tradition and recorded "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night." For the NFL's 100th anniversary in 2019, she invited Joan Jett to join her.

How Much Does Carrie Underwood Get Paid for Her Sunday Night Football Gig?

Exact figures aren't available, but safe to say that Underwood makes a tidy sum for her role in the NFL's Sunday night games.

In October 2024, SportsKeeda.com estimated that the singer takes home a cool $1 million each week she's on the show.

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood's SNF Gig Pays HOW MUCH?!

It's a high-profile network TV deal, and she has to personalize each week's open to name the teams involved in that night's game. It makes sense that the compensation would be pretty eye-popping.

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It's not Underwood's only TV gig, either. Since March 2025, she's been on the judging panel of American Idol. The singer hasn't yet announced if she'll return as a judge for the third time for Season 25.