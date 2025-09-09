Carrie Underwood is taking us to church... again!

The country singer used her vocal gifts to lead worship at her local church, Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin, Tenn.

It's hard to recognize Underwood with her shorter, darker hair color, but her voice is undeniable. The "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer bounces up and down on stage in a white maxi dress and denim duster as the worship team sings with her.

"Just believe that it can happen / There's a miracle right behind that stone / Roll back that stone / He's been waiting can you hear it / He's been knock knock knocking / Roll back that stone / Roll back that stone / Just like Lazarus out of that grave / Our God re-writes history / Jesus you change everything / When you pour your spirit out," Underwood belts out on the stage.

The song she's singing is "Pour Your Spirit Out" by Thrive Worship, who shared the video.

Does Carrie Underwood Always Lead Worship at Her Church?

While it doesn't appear Underwood leads worship at her church every Sunday, she's been up there rallying the congregation before.

Last summer, she joined the worship team for a stirring rendition of "Goodness of God" by Bethel Music. Her passion for Jesus was shining through, leaving many people awestruck.

Several people commented on the video, saying they had "chills" watching it.

Carrie Underwood's Gospel Album

The "Something in the Water" singer is not ashamed of her faith. In fact, she wears it on her sleeve and even released a full-blown gospel album called My Savior.

Released in 2021, it was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album in 2022, as well as Top Christian Album at the Billboard Music Awards that same year.

My Savior features 13 gospel songs and hymns like "Blessed Assurance," "Amazing Grace," "Victory in Jesus" and many more. Her captivating rendition of "How Great Thou Art" is also included on the project.