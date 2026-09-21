Faith Hill celebrated her 59th birthday on Monday (Sept. 21), and her country star husband Tim McGraw marked the occasion with a post that reflects their love story, past and future.

"Hey, if you happen to see the most beautiful girl in the world....it's her birthday!!!!" McGraw wrote, nodding to the title lyric from Charlie Rich's "The Most Beautiful Girl."

"I love you baby!" he added. "Happy birthday and we got a bunch more to go together!!!!!"

To go along with his birthday tribute, McGraw shared a throwback photo of Hill that looks like it might date back to her Breathe era of the late '90s and early 2000s.

Read More: Tim McGraw + Faith Hill Share Their Secrets For Lasting Love

McGraw's been celebrating Hill's birthday with her for three decades now. The couple will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary this October. They started dating in 1996, and that same summer, he proposed to her backstage at a music festival. After a short engagement, they got married on Oct. 6, 1996.

Did Faith Hill Retire From Music?

Fans shouldn't expect Hill herself to post about her birthday on social media: The singer deleted all social media without fanfare in 2024.

Read More: Did Faith Hill Quietly Retire? Here's Why We Think So

She has remained out of the spotlight since, and her official website shows visitors a blank page. It's unclear if Hill intends to return to music at any point. Her most recent tour was a joint effort with McGraw in 2018, one year after they released an album together called The Rest of Our Life.

In 2021, Hill and McGraw co-starred in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. She went out and did media rounds in support of that project, which was a major ratings hit for Paramount.

Hill said at the time that she hoped to release new music soon, but that failed to materialize. She has not said one way or another whether she is retired — in fact, since quitting social media, she hasn't said anything at all.

Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Shares a Rare Recent Photo to Celebrate Her Mom's Birthday

Though McGraw only shared a throwback photo, the couple's oldest daughter shared what appears to be a rare recent photo of her mom to celebrate her birthday.

Calling Hill a "cutie pie" and "the most beautiful human in the world," Gracie shared a photo of Hill posing in a tropical spot, dressed in leggings, a red T-shirt and space buns.

Gracie McGraw, Instagram Gracie McGraw, Instagram

Another video, which seems to have been taken in a similar location, shows Hill aiming a camera while playfully ducking between two statues.

Gracie McGraw, Instagram Gracie McGraw, Instagram

Faith Hill is among the biggest '90s country hitmakers. Some of her best-loved songs are "Breathe," "This Kiss" and "The Way You Love Me."