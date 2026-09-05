Tim McGraw has never hesitated to make bold song choices, but his most controversial song to date actually resulted in him getting dropped from certain country radio playlists.

Which Tim McGraw Song Got Banned at Country Radio?

McGraw faced an uphill battle at country radio with "Red Rag Top," which he released on Sept. 5, 2002, as the first single from his album Tim McGraw and the Dancehall Doctors.

Jason White wrote the song, which describes an intense early romance that comes to an end after the young couple accidentally conceive a child, then decide to end the pregnancy through abortion.

"Well, the very first time her mother met me / Her green-eyed girl had been a mother-to-be for two weeks / I was out of a job and she was in school / And life was fast and the world was cruel / We were young and wild / We decided not to have a child / So we did what we did and we tried to forget / And we swore up and down there would be no regrets in the morning light," the lyrics state.

Some country stations rejected the song outright, while other program directors took a cautious approach to introducing their listeners to the challenging subject matter — particularly in the more conservative South.

What Did Tim McGraw Say About the "Red Rag Top" Controversy?

McGraw was no stranger to controversy; his breakthrough hit, "Indian Outlaw," had also provoked some negative reactions, and he defied his label to score his breakthrough hit.

READ MORE: Can You Believe Tim McGraw Is Not an Opry Member?

He remained unflappable over the "Red Rag Top" controversy.

"I figured people would have something to say about it," McGraw told USA Today. "But I don't think liking this song compromises your integrity."

The song's author also didn't seem too concerned with the outcry.

"I guess it's fair to say that, yeah, it's a song that has an abortion in it, but it's certainly not an 'abortion song,'" Jason White said. "Really, I was trying to tell a story about a relationship that didn't work out, period."

How Did Tim McGraw's "Red Rag Top" Do in the Charts?

"Red Rag Top" ended up becoming a huge hit despite the controversy — or perhaps because of it.

"It's behaving like a big ol' hit record," McGraw's manager at the time told USA Today. "If anything, (the furor has) made it climb higher faster."

The song reached No. 5 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, becoming a major hit and earning a distinctive place in McGraw's catalog.

Top 10 Tim McGraw Songs That Make Him a Hall of Famer Whether it’s party music or songs that stop you in your tracks, Tim McGraw's catalog has songs for every mood and emotion.

Though the Louisiana native launched in 1990 with his self-titled debut record, it wasn’t until the release of his sophomore project four years later that McGraw got the adoration of both country professionals and fans alike. Gallery Credit: Jeremy Chua