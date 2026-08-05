Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Gracie McGraw, is opening up about a deeply personal chapter of her health journey.

In a series of candid Instagram posts, the 29-year-old reflected on taking Ozempic after being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), saying the medication helped manage her symptoms but also reignited her struggle with an eating disorder.

"At that time, I thought it was the best decision I ever made because I finally lost weight and got skinny," Gracie wrote.

She said the medication worked as intended, but the weight loss came with consequences she didn't fully recognize until much later.

Read More: Watch Tim McGraw's Daughter Perform for Veterans Day

"Yes, it f--king worked and made my PCOS symptoms easier to control, but it also brought back my ED (eating disorder) and negative views on my body," she said.

Looking Back on Her Ozempic Journey

Looking back, Gracie said she became "way too skinny" but didn't realize it at the time because of what she described as the return of "skinny culture."

"I realized, 'Holy crap, I have been feeding into my eating disorder this whole time under the guise of this miracle shot,'" she wrote.

Now that she's no longer taking the medication, Gracie said she sees the experience through a very different lens.

"I think it was probably one of the worst things I've ever done for myself, looking back," she shared.

Read More: Tim McGraw Sings With His Daughter in Birthday Video [Watch]

She also acknowledged that she's doing much better today, though she still has "slip-ups from time to time" when it comes to her body image.

Growing Up in the Spotlight

Gracie also reflected on the pressure of growing up as the daughter of two country superstars.

I've been called fat and ugly my entire life, whether that had been from magazines or the internet.

She said she was frequently compared to her sisters, Maggie and Audrey, and even to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Gracie ended her message by encouraging greater compassion in conversations about weight and health.

Read More: Tim McGraw's Daughter Is in an Alt-Rock Band

She stresses that it's possible to care about someone's well-being while also showing empathy for what they're going through.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of these issues, call 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting “NEDA” to 741741.