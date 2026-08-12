Could Carly Pearce be gearing up to get married again?

Pearce casually dropped a pretty major relationship update during a recent interview on Taste of Country Nights with Evan Paul.

While talking about her boyfriend, Jordan Karcher, the country star revealed that she has been shopping for a ring -- a detail she slipped into the conversation almost as if it weren't a huge deal.

Pearce dropped the news when she was asked if there is a song on Honest Woman — her next album, due out Aug. 28 — that was so personal that she considered not releasing it.

She said, "I just put out a song called 'Happy For Myself'. It's a story of going to a ring store or jewelry store with my girlfriend, who is getting engaged, and feeling just really jealous and envious of her and feeling that comparison of when will I be happy for myself?"

I then asked her if she shopped for any engagement rings while she was there. "No, but I've gotten to shop for them since... so I think I'm doing alright," she replied, while giggling and looking smitten.

Who is Carly Pearce's Boyfriend?

Pearce is currently dating entrepreneur Jordan Karcher. He is the founder and CEO of Eileen Inc., an AI-powered retail intelligence platform, and the founder of the mission-driven Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co., which donates a portion of its proceeds to animal rescue organizations.

When Was Carly Pearce Married Before?

The fact that Pearce has been ring shopping comes several years after her highly publicized marriage to fellow country singer Michael Ray.

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The couple married in 2019, but their relationship came to an end less than a year later. Their divorce became part of Pearce's music during that period, as she worked through the heartbreak and turned much of that experience into hit songs.

Since then, Pearce has been open about finding love again while also being more intentional about what she wants in a relationship. During a recent Q&A on social media, the singer said she "absolutely" wants to get married again, but she doesn't want kids.

Read More: Carly Pearce Says She Doesn’t Want Children: ‘It’s Never Been My Dream’

Her latest news drop suggests that this chapter of her personal life could be heading in a very different direction, but she has not announced that she is engaged yet.

Top 20 Carly Pearce Songs From her heartbreaking ballads to messages about fun and faith, these are Carly Pearce's best 20 songs (so far).