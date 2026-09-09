Carly Pearce has never shied away from being honest about the short-lived marriage that changed her life, and she's now looking back at one very specific piece of music from that chapter with some serious regret.

Pearce was married to fellow country singer Michael Ray for just eight months, from October 2019 until she filed for divorce in June 2020.

She has been increasingly candid about the relationship in recent years, including admitting that she knew on her wedding night that she had made “a very big mistake.”

Now, she's taking a similarly blunt look at the music she made during that time — and there's one song in particular she'd happily take back.

The One Song She Wishes She Never Released

During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Pearce played a game of “Sip or Spill” and was asked if there was a song she wished she never would have released.

She was more than willing to spill, naming her duet with her ex instantly.

Read More: Carly Pearce Gets Brutally Honest About 'Jealousy' on New Album ‘Honest Woman’ [EXCLUSIVE]

“‘Finish Your Sentences’ with Michael Ray,” Pearce answered. “That didn’t age well. Whoops… Oops… Sorry.”

The song appeared on Pearce's self-titled sophomore album and was released as a duet with Ray, whom she would marry a few years later.

Carly Has Come a Long Way Since Then

Pearce has been open about how quickly she realized her marriage wasn't what she thought it would be.

Read More: Carly Pearce Knew Marriage to Michael Ray Was a Mistake

During a recent conversation with David Begnaud on The Person Who Believed in Me podcast, she recalled knowing on her wedding day that something wasn't right.

“You know when you just know something’s not how it should be? I think everybody in my life knew I had made a… he made it very clear that I made a very big mistake,” she said.

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Pearce has described Ray as having a “Jekyll and Hyde” personality and said she didn't recognize that side of him until it was too late. Still, she says the experience taught her a great deal about herself and her own strength.

She ultimately chose to “blow her life up” rather than stay in a situation she knew wasn't what she deserved.

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Pearce is coming off the release of her fifth studio album, Honest Woman, and has already established 29: Written in Stone as one of the defining records of her career.