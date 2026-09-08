You can't say Carly Pearce isn't an "Honest Woman"!

The singer recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight for an on-camera game of "Sip or Spill," where she had to either answer questions or take a drink. Even for fans who know her for her honest songwriting, Pearce got surprisingly candid.

The only questions that seemed to be truly off-limits were ones that would have forced Pearce to air out another person's secrets. She pled the fifth once when asked to describe her craziest night out with Kelsea Ballerini, and again when asked to name which ex was mean to her dog.

But Pearce didn't mind digging up some of her own most embarrassing moments. When a question about whether she'd ever been too drunk to play a show came up, the singer was ready with an answer.

Has Carly Pearce Ever Canceled a Show Because She Was Too Drunk to Sing?

Technically, no, she's never canceled. However...

"There was one that I should have," Pearce admits.

"I know exactly the show," she goes on to say. "If you were at my show on the 29 Tour a few years ago in D.C., I over-served myself, and I was like, 'Uh oh, this is not good.' But I made it."

READ MORE: Artists Who Canceled Multiple Shows — Or Even Whole Tours! — in 2026

Pearce played a 29 tour stop at a venue called The Hamilton in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 20, 2021. If that's the show she's talking about, then the singer's in luck: Video from that event is so sparse, we weren't able to find any on social media.

It's an open secret that sometimes, show cancellations happen because the artist accidentally got too inebriated to perform. Normally, however, they're not quite so forthcoming about it.

Fans wouldn't typically know the difference between a cancellation due to inebriation versus one due to illness — that is, unless the drinking got so problematic, it was a chronic problem, like with George "No Show" Jones.

Then there's cases like Bailey Zimmerman, who said he was too sick to play a May 2026 show — but later that summer, property damage charges that were filed and then dropped against the singer alleged he'd been drunk that day.

Carly Pearce Reveals Which Song She Wishes She'd Never Released

Elsewhere in her Entertainment Tonight interview, Pearce dropped some juicy details on another topic: She named the song she wishes she could wipe from her catalog.

"'Finish Your Sentences' with Michael Ray," she deadpanned, when asked which song she wishes she never released. "That didn't age well."

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Pearce and Ray, of course, were married for eight short months between 2019 and 2020. Their divorce was widely-publicized, and Pearce's 29: Written in Stone album was largely inspired by that breakup.

Carly Pearce released her new album, Honest Woman, in late August. The project features tracks including "Happy for Myself," "You Can Have Him," "Dream Come True" and a Riley Green duet, "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay."