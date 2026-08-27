Carly Pearce has never been the kind of artist to hide behind a song.

On her upcoming album Honest Woman, Pearce gets even more personal, opening up about the highs, the lows and some of the uncomfortable feelings that come with watching other people reach milestones you want for yourself.

Carly Pearce Talks About Being Jealous

Pearce recently released "Happy for Myself," a song built around a very relatable moment.

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She remembered going to a jewelry store with a friend who was getting engaged and realizing she wasn't only happy for her friend. A part of her was also wondering when her own moment would come.

She tells me on Taste of Country Nights, "I just put out a song on Friday called 'Happy for Myself,' and it's a story of going to a ring store or jewelry store with my girlfriend who was getting engaged and feeling just really jealous and envious of her and feeling that comparison of when will I be happy for myself."

That may be one of the most honest feelings a person can admit.

You can love somebody, genuinely be happy for them and still find yourself wondering why your own life doesn't look the same. Pearce doesn't try to sugarcoat that feeling. Instead, she turned it into a song.

And that's exactly what fans can expect from Honest Woman, which arrives tomorrow. Pearce is giving listeners a look at both sides of her life, both the successes and the sacrifices.

"Happy for Myself" may be especially relatable for anyone who has ever watched a friend or family member reach a milestone and quietly wondered, "When is it going to be my turn?"

Carly Pearce Gets Extremely Vulnerable With 'Dream Come True'

When I asked Pearce which song on the new album was the most vulnerable for her, she said the track called "Dream Come True."

Pearce said, "I never am afraid to put them out, but I would say the most vulnerable, "Dream Come True" is very vulnerable, just talking about my journey of, you know, successes and the valleys and the mountaintops of this job and the sacrifices that come with it."

That honesty is a big part of what makes her next album, Honest Woman, feel so personal. Pearce isn't just singing about the good moments. She's willing to talk about the parts of life that aren't always easy to admit out loud.

Read More: Carly Pearce Says Upcoming Fifth Album Will Be Her Most Vulnerable Yet [Exclusive]

For Pearce, the answer is still lingering in the background. But she's clearly willing to talk about the journey along the way.

Top 20 Carly Pearce Songs From her heartbreaking ballads to messages about fun and faith, these are Carly Pearce's best 20 songs (so far).