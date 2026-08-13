Carly Pearce is feeling good these days. She says her ongoing battle with recurrent pericarditis has been stable as she continues to focus on getting back to peak health.

Pearce opened up about her health during a recent conversation on Taste of Country Nights with Evan Paul, revealing that she's been able to make significant progress with her running and fitness since being diagnosed with pericarditis.

This also affects her live performances too, as she has had to keep her heart rate down while she continued her journey to wellness.

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"I'm doing really good," the singer told me. "My recurrent pericarditis has been really stable. I feel like fans are starting to watch me get back into really good cardiovascular health with my running, and I'm back kind of running paces that I haven't since that diagnosis in 2023. So it's really exciting. I feel really good, and I'm really grateful."

What is Pericarditis?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Pericarditis is swelling and irritation of the thin, saclike tissue surrounding the heart. This tissue is called the pericardium. Pericarditis often causes sharp chest pain.

Pearce has been open with fans about the impact the condition has had on her life and career.

While she's feeling much better now, she says she has experienced smaller flare-ups since the more serious episode that prompted her to publicly discuss her health.

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She said, "A couple summers ago, I had quite a few episodes, and I've had little flares. That's what they call them. I've had flares since the big one where I had to kind of go public with it. But everything's been super manageable, so I can handle it if it's manageable."

And although she's experienced some difficult moments with pericarditis, Pearce's latest update is positive. "I feel really good," she says, adding that she's "really grateful" for where she is now.

14 Country Stars Who Are Living With Serious Health Conditions Carly Pearce, Mark Chesnutt and Colt Ford have all made headlines recently for serious medical problems, but they're not the only country stars living with chronic illness. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker