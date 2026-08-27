Carly Pearce has spent years building a career in country music, but she says one of the biggest lessons she learned about the business came long before she had a record deal — at Dollywood.

Carly Pearce Credits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood for Her Work Ethic

During a 2023 interview on Taste of Country Nights, Pearce opened up about her time working at the late Dolly Parton’s Tennessee theme park, and how performing there at such a young age helped shape the work ethic she carries with her today.

"I don't credit a lot of my success for my time at Dollywood," Pearce said.

"But I will tell you that the work ethic and the stamina that I had to have at 16, 17, 18 years old to play six shows a day, five days a week, I definitely feel like I learned what that was all about at that time."

READ MORE: I Was At Dolly Parton’s Last Public Appearance – Here’s What I Noticed [EXCLUSIVE]

Six shows a day is a pretty unbelievable schedule for anyone, much less a teenager. But Pearce says the experience taught her what it really takes to tour and put on a show day after day, regardless of how tired you are or what else is going on behind the scenes.

Pearce noted, "Because the schedule is definitely not for people that maybe don't want to work hard or don't want to put in the work."

When Did Carly Pearce Start Performing?

Pearce started performing professionally at 16, and those years at Dollywood gave her a firsthand look at the demands of entertaining people for a living.

There was no waiting for the perfect moment or only performing when she felt like it. She had a schedule, an audience and a job to do.

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"So I think I definitely learned about that at Dollywood," Pearce said.

It is an experience that seems to have stuck with her. Pearce has gone on to become one of country music's most respected vocalists and performers, but the lesson she learned as a teenager in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., is still something she carries with her.

PICTURES: Carly Pearce Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry Carly Pearce was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in a ceremony that took place during the live show on Tuesday night (Aug. 3) in Nashville. Opry members Jeannie Seely and Trisha Yearwood were on hand to honor the singer during her big moment, which comes just over a month after Dolly Parton surprised her with an invitation. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker