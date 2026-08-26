It was a scorching hot day in June, and I was invited to take part in the grand opening of Dolly Parton's Dolly's Tennessee Truck Stop, which opened its doors on June 24, 2026.

The invite was for me, my wife and our two young children to come out and enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Parton's new venture.

Knowing that Parton was going through some health issues, not one person from the media who was there expected her to do a video message or be on the scene that day.

When we were given our passes to go inside, we heard whisperings that Parton was going to be in attendance that day, and once I confirmed, we told our 7-year-old daughter and our 2-year-old son. Our daughter was ecstatic, as she adored Parton like the rest of us did.

READ MORE: Here’s Your First Look at Dolly Parton’s Tennessean Travel Stop

I Was at Dolly Parton's Last Public Appearance - Here's What I Noticed

At Parton's last public appearance, I noticed that as the time got closer and closer to her arrival, her security team seemed to swoop in and do walkarounds, kind of like the Secret Service does.

Once the area was secure, we waited for the queen to show. It was so hot that people in the crowd were fainting, and an ambulance was even there to help them.

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I thought to myself, 'How in the world can Parton be out here in this heat at the age of 80 and with some health issues?'

When the time came for her to walk outside and greet the crowd of a few hundred people or so who were invited to the event, the door swung open and out came Parton, fully made-up and in her full getup, smiling as big as a Tennessee sunset.

I noticed right away that Parton had one of her head security personnel on her arm as she walked out, and he looked to be kind of holding her up and steady as she walked out to the podium to address the crowd.

Although Parton was as energetic as ever, there was a feeling of uneasiness amongst all of us in the crowd, as everyone knew she was battling some health issues. You could almost feel that this was going to be one of her final public appearances.

She spoke to the crowd for a few minutes, and even made a joke about how her truck stop was going to be better than Buc-ee's. Then she and her security detail helped her back inside, where she did a photo shoot behind the counter like she was working there.

Looking back at the event and now knowing that Parton was battling cancer at the time just proves that Parton not only played until the end of her game, but didn't want to burden her fans with the notion that she was sick at all. She didn't want us to worry about her, in true Parton fashion.

Where Is Dolly Parton's Tennessee Truck Stop?

It’s located off I-65 at Exit 22, about an hour south of Nashville. The stop includes a restaurant, DLY BBQ, Cup of Ambition coffee, trucker amenities, a dog park, live music and lots of Dolly-themed decor.

Vintage Dollywood Gallery Check out these photos from Old Dollywood early days. Gallery Credit: Nicole Taylor