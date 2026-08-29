Will Carly Pearce Head Up the Video Countdown This Week?

Carly Pearce has just released a cinematic video for her new song, "Same Circus." Will she lead this week's top videos in country music?

Pearce's "Same Circus" video is a moody period piece that perfectly capture the vibe of the song, which appears on her new Honest Woman album:

Kenny Chesney, Wynonna and Corey Kent also have new clips out that are looking for votes this week:

Karen Waldrup spends another week at No. 1 this time around, followed by Home Free and Taste of Country RISER Spencer Hatcher.

Dolly Parton and the Grascals re-enter the countdown this week. American Blonde debut at No. 8 in their first week with their new video for "Delta Home," and Harper Grace and Taylor Austin Dye are also in the Top 10.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.