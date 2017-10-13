Trending:
Win a Trip to See Jason Aldean
Kenny Rogers Dead at 81
Coronavirus Cancellations
The Cadillac Three ' ... Country Boy' Live Video
Taste of Country
Home
News
Hot Songs
Artists
Trivia
Videos
Risers
Store
Tours
Festivals
INSTAGRAM
BREAKING: Meet Maren's Baby Boy, Hayes
Sterling Whitaker
Inside Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's Sweet Love Story
Subscribe now for our
Newsletter
Subscribe to our Newsletter
LATEST POSTS
Thomas Rhett + Jon Pardi Start Summer in 'Beer Can't Fix' Video
These two men sure know how to have a good time.
Billy Dukes
Hardy's 'One Beer' Is a Reminder That Lemonade Comes From Lemons
It's not really a song about beer.
Billy Dukes
Maren Morris' Song Is the Only Thing That Stops Baby's Crying
Maren Morris may have unintentionally created the ultimate baby hack.
Mike Thiel
Keith Urban Tributes Kenny Rogers With 'The Gambler' [Watch]
Urban did not disappoint.
Ryan Reichard
INTERVIEW: Kane Brown Has More Baby Songs Coming
Is new music coming soon from Kane Brown?
Billy Dukes
Rhett Akins, Wife Sonya Welcome Baby Boy
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Sterling Whitaker
Kenny Rogers’ Version of ‘Ol Red’ Stands Up to Blake Shelton's
Who covered it better?
Hillary Pierce
See Jason Aldean’s Baby Girl With Her Hair in Pigtails
Little Navy Rome has a big-girl hairstyle now! The photos will make your week.
Wendy Hermanson
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Team Up For 'Shallow' [Watch]
The superstar couple gave fans their version of the Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper duet during a Facebook Live concert.
Wendy Hermanson
Cowboy Museum Security Guard Tim Is the Best Thing on Twitter
We all have a Tim in our lives, don't we?
Billy Dukes
Jake Owen Earns Eighth No. 1 Hit With 'Homemade'
The singer is celebrating.
Ryan Reichard
Watch Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's Acoustic 'Nobody But You' Vid
They keep it simple, but romantic.
melindalorge
'Urban Cowboy' Condo on the Market in Houston — See Pictures!
The condo belonging to Pam in the movie 'Urban Cowboy' is for sale in Houston, Texas.
Angela Stefano
WATCH: Kenny Rogers' Farewell Interview Is Short, But So Sweet
This farewell interview came in 2017, and it's nothing but smiles.
Billy Dukes
Load More Articles