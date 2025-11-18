Ernest says he had his son Ryman in mind while writing the lyrics for his new song, "Blessed."

It's easy to guess that upon first listen. But talking to Taste of Country ahead of the CMA Awards, the singer and songwriter got specific about which "Blessed" lyrics are about his little boy.

Ernest and his wife Delaney welcomed a baby named Ryman Saint Smith on April 27, 2021.

It's the couple's first child together.

To date, Ernest has had hits with "Flower Shops" and "Cowgirls."

Jordan Merrigan, Mark Holman and Matt Mulhare co-wrote "Blessed" with Ernest, who says the second verse is a "direct shout-out" to his 4-year-old. He sings:

"Now I’m all grown, I got a kid of my own and he wants to learn how to fish / So we’re standing at the pond riggin’ up a rod / Thinkin’ 'God would you look at this?' / He looked up at me said 'Daddy could it be that us and Mama got it made?' / I said 'Yes we do and we always will if we just remember this one thing...'

There's a classic Mellencamp feel to the arrangement, but his storytelling drives the single. Ernest tells Evan Paul that as far as dad life goes, he's currently enjoying rolling Ryman ground balls and letting him swing the bat.

“Just trying to get a baseball player out of him," he shares. You'll find "Blessed" on an upcoming project from Ernest.

Ernest, "Blessed" Lyrics:

Grandaddy bought this slice back in 1962 / It came with a barn, a dog in the yard and a Chevrolet painted blue / Well that Chevy still starts but that old John Deere’s just sitting there in the shed / And every time that old whippoorwill sings I hear what he said / And he said …

Chorus:

Take time to say your prayers / Even if it feels like no one’s there / Round that field, plant that grain / One good rain could change everything / And there’s a good chance that where you stand / Is your own little piece of the promised land / If the stars still spangled and the dirt’s still red / And there’s a roof still over your head / You’re blessed.

Now I’m all grown, I got a kid of my own and he wants to learn how to fish / So we’re standing at the pond riggin’ up a rod / Thinkin’ God would you look at this / He looked up at me said Daddy could it be that us and Mama got it made / I said Yes we do and we always will if we just remember this one thing / And then I said …

Repeat Chorus

Amen, amen.

Well I hope when he grows up he passes down that word like Grandad did for me / I don’t care if he’s out in California or he’s up north or stays put here in Tennessee / This land I’m standing on now is gonna be his one day, without the shadow of a doubt / He’ll probably be fishing this pond with his ole boy / And think about this right now and he’ll say …

Repeat Chorus