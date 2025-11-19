[EXCLUSIVE] Ernest Mic Dropped When We Asked About Morgan Wallen, CMA Entertainer of the Year
Ahead of the 2025 CMA Awards, Ernest stopped by Taste of Country Nights, and I asked him who he thought deserved Entertainer of the Year. His response genuinely surprised me.
Ernest is best friends with Morgan Wallen, so I reluctantly asked who he was picking for the top award — fully expecting to hear Wallen’s name.
Instead, he said, "Lainey Wilson. She runs a damn-tight ship, and a great show. She's a badass powerhouse, I know she's already won it and you can see why every night."
Ernest referring to how Wilson won CMA Entertainer of the Year back in 2023.
I then asked Ernest what will Morgan say when he sees this headline?
"He don't give a s--t. Since when is Morgan giving a s--t? Who's makin' more money doing this than Morgan Wallen, he doesn't give a f--k about this award. I wouldn't either if I was Morgan Wallen. Next Question."
Ernest’s song “Would If I Could” was a big radio hit, and “Blessed” is next up at country radio. His new album, Live From the South, arrives Friday, Nov. 21.
When Are the 59th CMA Awards?
The 59th CMA Awards are Wednesday, Nov. 19. They are live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and will air on ABC. The show begins at 8PM EST/7PM CT.
