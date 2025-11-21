We have all heard about Willie Nelson smoking weed on the roof of the White House, and now a second country artist has come forward and admitted that they, too, have lit up inside America's most distinguished residence.

The artist that I'm referring to is Ernest.

Ernest stopped by the Taste of Country Nights studio, where I asked him what it was like working with Snoop Dogg on their collaboration, "Gettin' Gone".

Naturally, that led to me asking what it was it like getting to hang with Snoop, to which Ernest smiled and said, "What do you think?"

Once the subject of weed came up, I asked Ernest where is the wildest place that he has smoked weed, and his answer quite frankly shocked me to my core.

"I hit a vape pen in the White House. Not a big deal, just ripped a pen in the White House."

After Ernest kind of blew over this fact like it was nothing, I circled back for the scoop.

It was during a private White House tour, and Ernest was in the West Wing. He says, "We took a little private tour of the White House, and I had a little vape pen in my pocket, how could you not?"

"I just got a little sneaky airplane hit."

Ernest then made his hand into a fist and showed how he inhaled the weed pen and blew out the smoke without anyone really noticing.

Ernest, trying to play it down said, "It's not like a joint on the roof like Willie, though," to which I replied that it is the modern-day joint on the roof — it's a highly concentrated vaporized hit of marijuana.

I explained to him that he should be playing this story up, not down, to which he promised me once it is public — which it is now — he will take ownership of this amazing story.

What Is the Penalty for Smoking Marijuana in the White House?

Smoking marijuana in the White House is a federal offense because the White House is federal property, and marijuana remains an illegal substance under federal law.

What's The Most Famous Song Ernest Has Written?

Ernest's biggest hit is "Cowgirls," a collaboration with Morgan Wallen.

As a songwriter, he's penned songs for other artists including Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett, Jake Owen and more, including Wallen and Post Malone's "I Had Some Help."

