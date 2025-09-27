Ernest turned to social media to reveal that he's lost a massive amount of weight over the last few months — and he's not done yet.

The singer turned to Instagram on Saturday (Sept. 27) to share a carousel of photos depicting his weight loss journey.

Two "before" and two "after" photos show the singer-songwriter has trimmed down considerably since embarking on a healthier lifestyle.

Get our free mobile app

How Much Weight Has Ernest Lost?

"On May 25th, I decided to do the @tnmlifestyle 120 hard challenge," Ernest writes in the caption. "I started at 253lbs and as of today I am 215."

How Did Ernest Lose So Much Weight?

"It has been a truly life changing journey," he adds. "Just little decisions and habits that, over time, have just become the norm. I had days I coulda been way better and I did the most I could in the gym with what my schedule would allow, but I feel better than I have in years."

Ernest says he does not plan to stop at nearly 40 pounds.

"I don’t think I'm gonna stop here tho. I wanna see what I can do between now and Christmas," he affirms.

See Ernest's stunning weight loss in the pictures below:

Who Is Ernest?

Ernest is one of the most influential singer-songwriters currently in country music.

He released his debut album, Locals Only, in 2019. Flower Shops followed in 2022. His most recent album is 2024's Nashville, Tennessee.

Ernest has scored two hit singles in collaboration with Morgan Wallen. "Flower Shops" reached No. 13 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart in 2022, and "Cowgirls" hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart in 2024.

Ernest is also a go-to songwriter for other artists, including Jelly Roll, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Jake Owen and Chris Lane.

Which Country Stars Have Lost a Lot of Weight?

Jelly Roll, Randy Houser, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Trisha Yearwood and more country singers are among those who have lost a large amount of weight over the years.

Scroll through the pictures below to see Jelly Roll's incredible weight loss transformation: