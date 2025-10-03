Lainey Wilson delivered nothing but hits to a sold-out Bridgestone Arena crowd in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday night (Oct. 2).

The performance was part of her Whirlwind World Tour and was packed with surprise guests.

Early in the show, the CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee welcomed fellow country star Ella Langley to the stage. Having been there in person, I can confirm the crowd shook the stadium as cheers and excitement reverberated throughout the arena.

Langley joined Wilson for “Good Horses,” Wilson’s duet with Miranda Lambert from her Whirlwind album.

The two singers’ voices blended effortlessly as they finished the song at the end of the catwalk, with the entire crowd singing along.

Langley was one of four surprise performers throughout the night.

Openers Muscadine Bloodline returned to the stage for an acoustic version of “Pieces,” their collaboration with Wilson. Shortly after, Ernest — dressed for the occasion in a cowboy hat, sunglasses, and a suit jacket — joined Wilson onstage and took a seat beside her.

The pair have been friends for awhile now, and Wilson joined Ernest on “Would If I Could,” a track from Ernest’s self-titled album. It was the perfect choice for them to perform together.

The friends sat beneath hanging bulb lights as they recounted the process of recording the duet.

Toward the end of the night, Wilson had one last surprise. Her labelmate and friend, Jelly Roll, brought the crowd to its feet as they closed the show with “Save Me.”

It’s a special appearance for Jelly Roll, as he grew up not too far from Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville.

What Other Celebrities Were In Attendance?

Lainey Wilson’s fiancé, Devlin Hodges was sure to not miss it, standing side stage the entire time.

On Instagram Stories, fans learned that comedian Theo Von and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin were also in attendance to cheer on the award-winning singer.

The singer will wrap up her tour in August. Before then, she was just announced as the host for the 2025 CMA Awards in November.

