(EXCLUSIVE) We Were Curious About Morgan Wallen’s Car Collection – So We Asked

We were curious as to what cars and trucks Morgan Wallen drives nowadays, so we did the only thing we knew to do — ask.

Wallen isn’t exactly known for doing interviews or walking red carpets, so we went to the next best source: his best friend, fellow country artist Ernest.
Not knowing if he’d actually answer, I took my shot at the CMA Awards — and Ernest brought the heat.

“He’s got a sick-ass Raptor, it’s like modded out, it looks sick,” he shared.

Ernest is referring to the Ford F-150 Raptor. Wallen likely owns the top-of-the-line Raptor R, which comes with a supercharged 5.2L V8 engine and 720 horsepower. Even without modifications, the truck starts at around $120,000.

Safe to say the “Sand in My Boots” singer’s truck is likely tipping the balance closer to $200,000 once those custom upgrades are added.

Ernest added that Wallen also has “a G-Wagon, and I don’t know what else he’s got. He’s got different cars, he’s got a bunch of cars.”

If you’re keeping score at home, those two pricey rides are in addition to Wallen’s ATVs and other “big boy toys” parked in his garage at any given time.

Wallen clearly loves to modify anything with wheels, as Ernest pointed out — and as Wallen proved recently when he took apart his Spotify one-billion-stream plaques and turned them into hubcaps for his ATV.

