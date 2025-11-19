Morgan Wallen has never been one to go with the grain. Case in point: he recently took apart his Spotify awards for reaching one billion streams — and turned them into ATV hubcaps.

A video posted to Instagram shows a faux Spotify representative delivering three separate awards to Wallen, each celebrating a song that surpassed one billion streams on the platform:

"Whiskey Glasses" "I Had Some Help" "Last Night"

The video then cuts to Wallen saying he has an idea. Instead of displaying the plaques, he rips the silver plate off each award and drills holes into it.

Keep in mind, hitting one billion streams on Spotify is an achievement most artists will never see in their entire career — and Wallen has done it three times on three separate songs.

But for someone with Wallen’s level of success — and his against-the-grain attitude — trophies don’t seem to mean much. He proved that in 2024 when he won CMA Entertainer of the Year and never publicly commented on it afterward.

In the video, Wallen places the silver plates from his deconstructed awards over the wheels of an ATV, then uses zip ties to secure them as makeshift hubcaps.

The “Last Night” singer then makes a proclamation as he mounts his ATV.

“Only thing I will say is I only got three hubcaps,” he quips. “So next time you come around unannounced, maybe bring another one of those billion plaques — ’cause I need another hubcap.”

Wallen is up for CMA Entertainer of the Year at the 59th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 19. If he wins, who knows? Maybe he’ll deconstruct that trophy, too — and since it’s shaped differently, he might even turn it into a new set of ATV handlebars.

Has Morgan Wallen Won CMA Entertainer of the Year?

Yes, Morgan Wallen won CMA Entertainer of the Year in 2024 and is once again nominated for the award in 2025.

