Minka Kelly was all smiles promoting her new holiday rom-com this week — until the conversation turned to real-life romance.

The Ransom Canyon star appeared on Today With Jenna & Friends on Tuesday (Nov. 18), where she joined Jenna Bush Hager and guest host Olivia Munn to talk about her upcoming Netflix film, Champagne Problems.

Everything was going smoothly — until the subject of her boyfriend, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, came up. That’s when things got a little awkward.

“Speaking about the holidays and love in this rom-com, you have a very big love in your life right now,” Bush Hager began, carefully trying to ease into the topic.

“Talk about your relationship if you feel comfortable,” she added.

Kelly looked visibly caught off guard. A stunned expression crossed her face as she took a moment before responding.

“Yeah, it was beautiful,” she said cautiously, referring to a birthday message she’d written for Reynolds earlier this year — one Bush Hager had just called “beautiful.”

“I’m very lucky," Kelly added. "He’s a really good guy.”

Moving On

Bush Hager quickly picked up on Kelly’s discomfort, laughing nervously and gently backing off. “Sounds like you don’t want to talk about it. That’s fine,” she said with a smile.

Munn, 45, then stepped in to shift the tone, sharing a memory of working with Reynolds on a music video and calling him “so kind.”

“He’s the best, they’re all the best,” Kelly replied, her tone warming slightly. She then smoothly pivoted the conversation back to her film.

“And I think there’s something sort of similar to the movie — in the theme of love sort of hitting you when you least expect it.”

Kelly and Reynolds, 38, were first introduced by a mutual friend in 2022. Early in their relationship, the two bonded over their creative work — she was writing her memoir, Tell Me Everything, while Reynolds was deep into the making of Imagine Dragons’ Loom album.

From Private Pair to Poetic Instagram Posts

While Kelly may be keeping their relationship low-key in interviews, her Instagram tells a more vivid story.

In a heartfelt birthday tribute this past July, she praised Reynolds for his kindness, strength, and the love he brings to those around him — especially his four children with ex-wife Aja Volkman.

“This beautiful man has healed wounds in me he did not inflict — simply by being himself,” she wrote. “By embodying true masculinity. The love that is vulnerable, honest and loving.”

She ended the message with a full-hearted declaration: “Thank you for loving me. Thank you for blessing my life in ways I never thought possible — but always dreamed of. I love you, Dan. Happiest birthday to you. Now let’s dance!”