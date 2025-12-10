Ransom Canyon is currently in production for its upcoming Season 2, and in a new interview, the show's creator gives an update that ought to make fans of the show happy.

Is Ransom Canyon Already Filming Season 2?

Yes. Variety reports Ransom Canyon began production on Season 2 in early October 2025.

In a new interview with Deadline, showrunner April Blair says Season 2 is half complete and will probably wrap in January.

What Changes Are Coming to Ransom Canyon in Season 2?

“We’re shooting it right now, so it’s been actually really fun, and the season is really, really good," series star Minka Kelly tells Entertainment Tonight.

"We’re all like, 'I think I like the season even better.' It’s eight episodes now instead of 10, so they’ve really tightened up all the storylines."

READ MORE: Fans Rejoice Over Great Ransom Canyon News

"So it’s just jam-packed with so much. There’s a lot more levity this season, too, which I love. The levity to break the tension, which I find is such a nice relief sometimes, when it can be really heavy.”

What Is Ransom Canyon?

According to IMDb, Ransom Canyon is a "romance-fueled family drama and contemporary Western saga that charts the intersecting lives and loves of three ranching families set against the sweeping tundras and rolling rivers of Texas Hill Country."

Ransom Canyon follows the relationship between Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) and Quinn O'Grady (Kelly).

She's a concert pianist who has returned to her small Texas hometown after a setback, and he has lost his son and his wife, sending him into a long depression.

Friends since high school, Kirkland and O'Grady began a rocky romance with a lot of old baggage during Season 1.

Kirkland and several local business owners were also warding off unwelcome financial overtures from an energy company that wanted to acquire his land in Season 1, as well as controlling financial interests in Ransom's most prominent businesses.

The company was getting behind-the-scenes assistance from some of the town's most powerful citizens, including Kirkland's father, Senator Samuel Kirkland, who wields the power of his office to help achieve his vision for the town and how to exploit its resources.

Who Stars in Ransom Canyon Season 2?

Duhamel and Kelly will return to Ransom Canyon Season 2 in their roles as Kirkland and O'Grady.

Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher and Marianly Tejada are also part of the cast for Ransom Canyon Season 2. Casey W. Johnson has been promoted to a series regular.

Ransom Canyon Season 2 will also feature former Reba star Steve Howey, Ben Robson and Heidi Engerman in new recurring roles.

steve howey Monica Schipper, Getty Images loading...

Variety reports that Howey will play Levi, Staten's half-brother, "a mountain man of sorts who lives off the land."

READ MORE: Reba Star Joins Ransom Canyon Season 2

Deadline reports that Robson will play Oliver, a possible new love interest for Quinn. Engerman plays a character named Sydney, Yancy's (Jack Schumacher) mystery wife who was introduced at the end of Season 1.

Patricia Clarkson will also guest star as Quinn's mother, Claire O'Grady, during the show's second season.

Deadline reports that Eoin Macken and Andrew Liner will not return as series regulars for Season 2.

What Is Ransom Canyon Season 2 About?

The tiny Texas town was threatened by developers as Season 1 of Ransom Canyon closed.

Season 2 will explore more of that, as well as the relationship between Staten and Quinn.

"As the battle to save Ransom rages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past," a description from producers reads.

"Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home — and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him."

ransom canyon season 2 news Netflix Tudum loading...

Blair says there will be a time jump of six months between Season 1 and Season 2.

Season 1 ended with Quinn accepting a six-month concert engagement in New York City, which proved another stumbling block in her relationship with Staten.

Get our free mobile app

Where Is Ransom Canyon Season 2 Being Filmed?

Production for Ransom Canyon Season 2 is taking place at Netflix Studios Albuquerque in New Mexico.

The production is using solar power, geothermal heating and cooling and more to lower production costs and reduce the series' carbon footprint.

What Inspired Ransom Canyon?

Ransom Canyon is based on a popular series of books by Jodi Thomas.

When Will Ransom Canyon Season 2 Premiere?

Netflix has not yet announced when Ransom Canyon Season 2 will premiere.

Take a look at the men of Ransom Canyon in the photos below.

Meet the Hot Cowboys of Netflix's 'Ransom Canyon' Ransom Canyon is heating up on Netflix after just one season. Based on a book by the same name, the show follows several ranchers in the Texas Hill Country. The show promises drama, as well as romance, as these ranchers and their family's lives intersect. Gallery Credit: Jess