Ransom Canyon star Josh Duhamel has given an update on the status of the show's second season, and there's both hopeful news and not-so-hopeful news for the show's passionate fans.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the 52-year-old actor — who stars as prominent local rancher Staten Kirkland on Ransom Canyon — reiterates that work is already underway on Season 2, and it has been for a while.

But that doesn't mean fans can count on a second season just yet, he cautions.

"I know that they've been writing," he shares. "They've been in the writer's room now for several months writing the second season, but that doesn't mean [Netflix] is necessarily going to pick it up."

Ransom Canyon is based on a series of popular books by Jodi Thomas. The series has been a ratings smash since it debuted on Netflix in April, and fans have been feverishly speculating about the possibility of a second season, which the end of Season 1 certainly appears to set up.

The show follows the relationship between Kirkland and his longtime friend and on-again, off-again love interest, Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly), set against the romantic and financial intrigues of the other residents of the small Texas town of Ransom Canyon.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Ransom Canyon?

Netflix has not yet renewed Ransom Canyon for Season 2, but the network has not canceled the show, either.

Duhamel previously appeared optimistic about the chances for Ransom Canyon Season 2 in an interview with the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, telling host Amanda Hirsch, “I don’t know. I feel like it’s gonna happen."

“It’s been doing well, but you know, it’s about completion," he added. "People, they wanna see how many people are actually watching it and completing it."

Ransom Canyon shot to the top of Netflix' streaming charts and stayed in the Top 10 for a month after its initial release.

Is There a Trailer for Ransom Canyon?

Below is the trailer for Ransom Canyon:

What Do We Know About Ransom Canyon Season 2?

There are few details about a possible Ransom Canyon Season 2.

However, showrunner April Blair has said that there would be a time jump of six months between Season 1 and Season 2 of Ransom Canyon.

Season 1 ended with Quinn accepting a six-month job in New York City, throwing yet another wrench in her relationship with Staten.

"We would need to [have a time jump] because I don’t want to do anything in New York," Blair told TV Insider.

Staten and Quinn's relationship status is up in the air at the end of Season 1, opening the door for the love triangle that played a major role to continue into Season 2.

"Quinn needs to go away and save her ranch, and we need to see what the implications are for that punch that Davis goads Staten into doing and what that plot between Davis and Staten’s father, the senator, is like," Blair stated.

"I think we would probably do that because she says, 'I’m going to go away for six months.' So the idea right now, although nothing’s set in stone, is that we would do at least a six-month time jump."