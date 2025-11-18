Luke Combs&#8217; Buddies Challenged Him to Do This on Stage — So He Did [Exclusive]

Luke Combs’ Buddies Challenged Him to Do This on Stage — So He Did [Exclusive]

Rick Kern, Getty Images

Luke Combs was recently performing at his fan club event in Florida, and when he found himself surrounded by some of his high school buddies who challenged him to do something on stage, he took the bait.

As you may or may not know, Combs has basically only ever performed in a black Columbia button-up shirt. He has told me before he has hundreds of the same exact shirt, so he never has to worry about having a fresh one.

Combs was hanging out backstage at the CMA Awards ahead of the show on Nov. 19 with Evan Paul on Taste of Country Nights, and he was asked why he wore a pastel Columbia shirt to perform recently.

Taste of Country logo
Get our free mobile app

The "Better Together" singer said, "Yeah, that was at my fan club event in Florida. We were at the beach, ya know, and some of my buddies were there from high school and they were like, 'Dude, wear a pastel colored PFG,' because I used to wear those all the time in college and high school and stuff."

Combs had to think about it for a second, knowing he was going to be straying from his signature look that he has since he has had a major record deal and mass success.

Combs admits it's crazy how much of a deal it was for his fans that he changed shirt colors, even for just a day.

He mimicked things some people have said to him: "'You've changed brother!' and 'What happened?'"

Combs said this was kind of a one-time thing, and he really has no plans to not wear his signature black Columbia PFG moving forward.

Top 20 Luke Combs Songs That Prove 'Em All Wrong

Check out Luke Combs' best songs, and the songs that changed his life when so many thought he wasn't good enough to be a country star.

See Pictures of Luke Combs' New Nashville Bar, Category 10

Luke Combs is ready to join the ranks of country artists who have opened their own bars in Nashville's Broadway district. The honky-tonk will be called Category 10, playing off of his debut single "Hurricane." Although true hurricanes are categorized no higher than a Category 5, Combs opted to double the intensity with a 10 ranking. It's a nod to his career, really.

Category 10 will be anything but small: The bar will be the largest entertainment venue on the strip, featuring the area's biggest dance floor and rooftop. Combs is also including more intimate spaces to accommodate young talented singers and songwriters.

Filed Under: Luke Combs
Categories: Country Interviews, Country Music News, Exclusives, Taste of Country Nights, Taste of Country Nights On Demand

More From Taste of Country