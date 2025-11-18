Luke Combs was recently performing at his fan club event in Florida, and when he found himself surrounded by some of his high school buddies who challenged him to do something on stage, he took the bait.

As you may or may not know, Combs has basically only ever performed in a black Columbia button-up shirt. He has told me before he has hundreds of the same exact shirt, so he never has to worry about having a fresh one.

Combs was hanging out backstage at the CMA Awards ahead of the show on Nov. 19 with Evan Paul on Taste of Country Nights, and he was asked why he wore a pastel Columbia shirt to perform recently.

The "Better Together" singer said, "Yeah, that was at my fan club event in Florida. We were at the beach, ya know, and some of my buddies were there from high school and they were like, 'Dude, wear a pastel colored PFG,' because I used to wear those all the time in college and high school and stuff."

Combs had to think about it for a second, knowing he was going to be straying from his signature look that he has since he has had a major record deal and mass success.

Combs admits it's crazy how much of a deal it was for his fans that he changed shirt colors, even for just a day.

He mimicked things some people have said to him: "'You've changed brother!' and 'What happened?'"

Combs said this was kind of a one-time thing, and he really has no plans to not wear his signature black Columbia PFG moving forward.

