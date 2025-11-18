Keith Urban appeared to be the musical entertainment at a private party at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday (Nov. 15.)

U.S. President Donald Trump was in attendance at the party, which was hosted by Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt, according to People.

Watch Keith Urban Perform at Anthony Pratt's Mar-a-Lago Party

Video clips of the night posted to social media by luxury Florida realtor Tali Israel show several snippets of Urban's performance, which included a cover version of Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club."

Urban has covered "Pink Pony Club" on multiple occasions in the past.

During an April 2025 appearance on MuchMusic's Intimate and Interactive series, Urban said he "almost cried" when he first heard the song, explaining, "Who doesn't want to find a safe place, wherever that is?...Just somewhere where you finally realize you belong there. God, that speaks to me."

Roan originally released "Pink Pony Club" in 2020, and it became a massive hit about four years after its release, when she included it on the track list of her breakout album The Rise and Fall of a Midwestern Princess.

Written about a small-town Tennessee girl who moves to California and takes a job dancing at a gay club, "Pink Pony Club" has become a gay anthem, and a powerful message of freedom and self-expression.

Urban also performed a cover of Bob Marley's "Is This Love" — another frequent cover choice for him — as well as his own "Messed Up as Me," according to the videos.

What Are Keith Urban's Political Views?

Urban hasn't ever taken a side on politics or endorsed any particular presidential candidate, beyond simply encouraging fans to vote. (Urban has dual American-Australian citizenship, so he is eligible to vote in U.S. elections.)

In a 2024 interview with The Times, he deflected a question about his personal politics but said that his music — and the diverse batch of artists he chooses to collaborate with — shows where he stands.

"I'm often amazed that people don't look to artists' work — they're pretty clear on who they are and their views, and I'm no different," he said. "[Look at] all the artists I've collaborated with...the kind of music I make. I play to extremely diverse audiences in every way, politically and pronoun, age groups, ethnicity."

In 2017, he told The Hill he wasn't sure whether or not he'd say yes if invited to the White House for a performance. He said he'd prefer to answer that question when it comes up, but added, "I'm a citizen, and I like to do what's right."

When Is Keith Urban Performing Next?

This week, Urban was added as a performer at the 2025 CMA Awards. He'll take the stage during the awards show in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 19.)