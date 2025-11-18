The War and Treaty promised a "special night" before they took the field to perform the national anthem ahead of the Dallas Cowboys' Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas raiders on Monday night (Nov. 17).

But not even the husband-and-wife duo themselves could have predicted just how massive the reaction would be to their world-class performance.

As they sang, several of the players on the field fought back tears.

And fans at home quickly started to hop on social media, calling their rendition "one of the best I've ever heard" and suggesting that the War and Treaty should be brought back to sing the anthem for the Super Bowl.

Watch the War + Treaty's Monday Night Football Anthem Performance

The War and Treaty's Michael Trotter was the first of the two to sing a verse, with duo partner Tanya Trotter joining in to hit some spectacular high notes in the emotional climax of the song.

How Did Fans React to the War + Treaty's Performance?

Country and Americana fans who've seen the duo live already know that, simply put, they're two of the very finest vocalists out there — in any genre.

But their Monday Night Football gig put them in front of a cross-section of viewers who might not be all that familiar with who the War + Treaty are and what they do. Those people got their socks knocked off.

One X user called the performance "the most incredible rendition of the national anthem that I've ever heard in my life," and several more agreed.

A few more even suggested that the duo should be on deck to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

On the field, players on both teams were visibly moved during the War + Treaty's anthem performance.

That was partially due to the context: Before the duo sang, the field held a moment of silence for Marshawn Kneeland, a defensive end for the Cowboys who died at just 24 years old on Nov. 6.

The War + Treaty's Emotional Performance Came at a Time of Tragedy and Grief

Kneeland died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the New York Times.

The publication also reports that Kneeland's death occurred after police officers allegedly tried to pull him over for a traffic violation. His death is being investigated as a suicide.

No further details have been confirmed about the circumstances surrounding Kneeland's devastating death, but his teammates mourned on Monday night as they played their first game since the tragedy.

The War + Treaty didn't directly address Kneeland's death during or ahead of their performance, but they were there on the field to participate in the moment of silence.

The duo's Michael Trotter, who served two tours of duty in Iraq during his military service, has long been open about his history of mental health struggles, including PTSD and suicidal ideation.

In 2023, he shared a song called "The Nails in You," which details his faith, the challenges he faces and the guilt he feels for his mental battles bringing pain to those he loves.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.